A New Twist on Offering Savings Through Social Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
abes-market.jpgOver the weekend, I made a purchase online from a site called Abe's Market. I was looking for a hard-to-find product and Google pointed me in Abe's direction. It's a great-looking site, focusing exclusively on "Green, Natural, and Eco-Friendly" products. It's easy to navigate, has an exceptional blog with lots of helpful information -- and it had exactly what I was looking for.

But here's what knocked my socks off. Upon checkout, I was offered an immediate discount of 10 percent on my entire order if I would simply agree to tell three of my friends which products I was about to purchase. I was so impressed by this innovative social commerce offering that I contacted the company to find out more.

Turns out the incentive,Ã‚Â called "Share It,"Ã‚Â was launched last May. The discount is offered with no strings attached or additional buying required. Abe's philosophy about all this is that since we're already sharing our lives through Twitter, Facebook and other sites, shopping shouldn't be any different.

Here's the thinking behind the "Share It" program: First, there's nothing more powerful than a friend telling a friend to buy a product. Secondly, the rewards are instantaneous. Other promotions invite you to share with your family or friends to get a discount, but those folks have to buy something before you get your reward. Abe's "Share It" feature gives shoppers an instant discount -- regardless of whether their friends buy anything from the site or not.

Sounds good on paper, but how has "Share It" fared in the eight months or so since inception? The company has seen product orders skyrocket by 900 percent! Talk about viral marketing, this program offers a pass-along rate that rivals a celebrity rehab rumor on TMZ.

Consider these stats:
  • About 50 percent of Abe's shoppers choose the "Share It" option.
  • Those shoppers who elect to "Share It" spend 25 percent more on the site than customers who don't.
  • A whopping 36 percent of those family members or friends who are at the receiving end of these referrals (known as "sharees") visit Abe's upon opening the email sent to them by the site. And, of course, these sharees are attracted to Abe's by the promise of an immediate 10 percent off their purchases.
  • As a result of this successful program, Abe's has been able to attract sellers, growing its vendor base to more than 300 manufacturers of green and eco-friendly goods.
Obviously, the "Share It" program has taken off like a rocket for this organic enterprise. But Abe's is not resting on its Laurels and Hardy's. The company just launched another initiative called "Abe's Live," a take-off on the popular QVC concept with a little farmer's market thrown into the mix. By giving consumers the opportunity to meet the people behind the goods it sells through a series of live, online broadcasts, "Abe's Live" personalizes what would otherwise be a cold internet purchase.

Abe's offerings are folksy, non-intrusive, subtle, and profitable. Just what you'd expect from a natural products marketplace.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market