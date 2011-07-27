Starting a Business

One Way to Get a Product into Big Chains

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How Entrepreneurs Can Get Their Products into Big ChainsIt's the dream of many inventors to get a big retail chain to carry their product. This summer, there's a unique opportunity to get your ideas in front of several major national retailers -- but it'll cost you.

A "Made in America" contest is being held through Aug. 29 by consumer-product development company Edison Nation. The organization -- which spun out of the award-winning PBS-TV show Everyday Edisons -- has a $25 million Innovation Fund that invests in new ideas.

For $25, you can send in your product idea. Why might you want to consider this? Contest partners include Bed Bath & Beyond and PepBoys, which are both on the lookout for new products out of the contest they could add to their shelves.

As you may have guessed from the name, the purpose of the competition is to stimulate more U.S.-based manufacturing. If your product is chosen a winner, the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership helps you find an appropriate American facility in which to make your product.

Your business also gets a $2,500 advance against future royalties. Here may be the dark side of this contest -- Edison Nation takes a 50-50 split of royalties on products they help develop. That's a big chunk of future revenue to give up, so consider carefully if this opportunity is right for you.

Made in America is one of many contests Edison has running. Other active product searches are sponsored by Irwin Tools and As Seen on TV, which is looking for the next hit infomercial-type product -- if you think you have the next Hooked on Phonics or Snuggie, check it out. Other current contests are for product categories including pets, mobile apps, and medical products.

But that 50-50 royalty split seems to be standard with all Edison's contests. The contests offer a strong opportunity to get your product in front of a major retailer -- but be ready to split the future income that might come from your brainstorm.

Will your business enter any contests this year? Leave a comment and let us know where you compete.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market