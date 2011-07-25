Starting a Business

Airbnb: From Scrounging for Rent to a $1 Billion Valuation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Airbnb: From Scrounging for Rent to a $1 Billion ValuationStill on the fence about launching that startup? Perhaps today's news about Airbnb may inspire you to action.

In 2007, roommates Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia had trouble paying their rent. Today they announced that the business born of that need received funding that values their company about $1 billion

The backstory: To raise the cash to pay their landlord, Chesky and Gebbia decided to rent out their San Francisco apartment to conference-goers seeking an alternative to hotels in their area. They pocketed $800. Then they built a business, Airbnb, helping other people do the same. Of course it wasn't a straight line to success. They struggled to break even, attended Y Combinator's startup bootcamp, eventually landed funding which helped them expand and now have more than 100,000 listings in more than 16,000 cities and 186 countries.

Here are three takeaways for would-be entrepreneurs from their experience thus far:

  1. Solve a problem. The service helps would-be B&B'ers connect with travelers seeking affordable and interesting accommodations.

    "We didn't start with some entrepreneurial thesis," Chesky told Entrepreneur.com in 2009. "It just worked beautifully for us and others we talked to, and we went from there."
     
  2. Generate buzz. In the summer of 2008, the company piggybacked on a big news story: The Democratic National Convention in Denver, where hotels had been sold out for months. Media outlets like the The New York Times and CNN reported on travelers finding rooms through the company.

    It was "the golden opportunity," Chesky said in 2009. "We would be nowhere today if not for that."
     
  3. Tap into a trend. The recession has more people looking to save a few bucks, as well as more people looking to make a few bucks on the side as "micropreneurs."

    "We started realizing there is a growing trend of people who are doing this and making a living on Airbnb," Chesky told the New York Times. "That’s what turned this into a movement and tipped it into the mainstream."

Does Airbnb's concept merit the $1 billion valuation? Leave a comment and let us know what you think.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market