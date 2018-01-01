Laura Lorber

Entrepreneurs
'Jobs' Movie Is Missing the Magic of His Story
Moviegoers get plenty of inspiring quotes in 'Jobs' but little inspiration.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Who Led the Pack in the Dog-Walking Business Dies
The New Yorker is credited for making dog-walking a professional business. The easy-entry niche has since boomed along with soaring demand from busy families.
Entrepreneurs
Shaquille O'Neal on Geeks, Partnering and Winning in Business
The retired basketball star has advice for entrepreneurs.
Marketing
Gary Vaynerchuk on Social Media's Multiplier Effect
The author of 'The Thank You Economy' shares his views on the power of connecting with customers online.
Marketing
How Gary Vaynerchuk Went from 'America's Wine Guy' to Business Expert
The serial entrepreneur and business author talks about his struggle to recast his personal brand.
Growth Strategies
Gary Vaynerchuk on Connecting With Employees on a Personal Level
The entrepreneur talks about the power of recognizing workers as individuals.
Growth Strategies
Gary Vaynerchuk on Growing Up in a Family Business
The serial entrepreneur talks about his relationship with his father and becoming an entrepreneur.
Marketing
Think the Flintstones, EQ and Other Tips from Gary Vaynerchuk About Connecting With Customers
In this chat interview, we asked entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk your questions about winning over customers on social media.
Marketing
Webinar: Smarter Online Marketing With John Jantsch
Join us Wed. Nov. 14, at 12 noon Eastern for a free webinar, 7 Stages of a Total Online Presence, with Duct Tape Marketing's John Jantsch.
Starting a Business
Community and the Value of a 'Kinky' Business Idea
Do others feel your pain? Then you might just have a great business idea. A recent online kerfuffle underscores the power in harnessing the passion of a community.
Growth Strategies
Women Entrepreneurs: Still a Long Way to Go, Baby
Women-owned businesses may represent a big source of potential growth for the U.S. economy and jobs.
Project Grow
An Entrepreneur's Life: Gary Vaynerchuk
Social media expert Gary Vaynerchuk talks about his life and dreams as an entrepreneur.
Growth Strategies
Happy Small Business Week: Time to Shine in D.C.
National Small Business Week is a big deal for small business. Here's what you can expect.
Entrepreneur.com Redesign Launches Today
We're unveiling our new redesign. Tell us what you think.
Starting a Business
Airbnb: From Scrounging for Rent to a $1 Billion Valuation
A business born of a need to find a way to pay the rent receives funding that values the company at more than $1 billion.