Highlights from Entrepreneur Magazine's Growth Conference 2012 See photos from our annual conference in Long Beach, Calif.

By Laura Lorber

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking to grow your business in the New Year? Business owners from across the country are in Long Beach, Calif., today for Entrepreneur magazine's annual Growth Conference. From pitching the editors to hands-on seminars and networking opportunities, here's a photo gallery of what's going on at the free conference.

Photo credit: Brian Wilkins

Popular blogger Chris Brogan delivering the keynote

.

Business owners pitch Entrepreneur's editors on their stories

.

Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper opening the conference

.

The Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners

.

Conference attendees ask their questions on video

.

Social media expert Jason Falls talking about cultivating customer relationships

.

Asheesh Advani offering fresh strategies for raising money

.

Mark Kohler explaining money-saving tax tips

.

Conference attendees mingle over complimentary breakfast

.

