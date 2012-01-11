Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking to grow your business in the New Year? Business owners from across the country are in Long Beach, Calif., today for Entrepreneur magazine's annual Growth Conference. From pitching the editors to hands-on seminars and networking opportunities, here's a photo gallery of what's going on at the free conference.

Photo credit: Brian Wilkins

Popular blogger Chris Brogan delivering the keynote

Business owners pitch Entrepreneur's editors on their stories

Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper opening the conference

The Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners

Conference attendees ask their questions on video

Social media expert Jason Falls talking about cultivating customer relationships

Asheesh Advani offering fresh strategies for raising money

Mark Kohler explaining money-saving tax tips

Conference attendees mingle over complimentary breakfast

