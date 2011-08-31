Entrepreneurs

10 New Words Every Business Owner Should Know

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

10 New Words Every Business Owner Should KnowDo you have a "bajillion" things to do? Have you ever had a "light-bulb moment"?

Entrepreneurs need to keep up with the new business-related words and lingo that pop up almost every day. The publishers of the Concise Oxford Dictionary have added 400 new words to the 12th edition of the publication, so we thought it might be useful to take a look at the new terms. Turns out several apply to business.

We've selected the 10 need-to-know new words. Whether or not you start using them in your own business dialogues is, well, up to you.

1. Light-bulb moment
Definition: (noun) A moment of sudden realization, enlightenment, or inspiration.
Example: "Sales at my company were plummeting, but then had a light-bulb moment and knew exactly how to turn things around."

2. Cross-functional
Definition: (adjective) Denoting or relating to a system whereby people from different areas of an organization work together as a team.
Example: "If we're ever going to boost productivity, everyone will need to improve their cross-functional capabilities."

3. Retweet
Definition: (verb) On the social networking service Twitter, to repost or forward a message posted by another user. (noun) A reposted or forwarded message on Twitter.
Example: "My company is blowing up on Twitter. My posts are retweeted constantly."

4. Geolocation
Definition: (noun) The process or technique of identifying the location of a person or device by means of digital information processed via the Internet.
Example: "Business is up at my restaurant since I started this geolocation-based mobile marketing campaign."

5. Contractionary
Definition: (adjective) Causing or relating to the contraction of a country's economy.
Example: "This darn contractionary economy has really stifled my business growth this year."

6. Cyberbullying
Definition: (noun) The use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature.
Example: "This person won't stop harassing my business over Twitter. He's practically a cyberbully."

7. Textspeak
Definition: (noun) Language regarded as characteristic of text messages, consisting of abbreviations, initials, emoticons, etc.
Example: "If you even think about using textspeak in our marketing copy, I will not R-O-T-F-L. For the uninitiated, ROTFL stands for rolling on the floor laughing."

8. Webisode
Definition: (noun) A short film, advertisement, or episode of a television series, made for online viewing. A blend of Web and Episode.
Example: "For our next webisode on YouTube, let's think of a way to incorporate customer testimonials."

9. Denialist
Definition: (noun) A person who refuses to admit the truth of a concept or proposition that is supported by the majority of scientific or historical evidence.
Example: "I'm the boss. I'm always right and you know it. Stop being a denialist."

10. Bajillion
Definitiion: (noun) An extremely large number.
Example: "I'm an entrepreneur so, obviously, I have a bajillion things to do."

What new business lingo would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments section below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century