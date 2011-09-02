98 Brave New Franchises

September 2, 2011 15+ min read

Even in the toughest economic times, you can't stop entrepreneurs from dreaming big. And for many business owners, the ultimate dream is seeing their concept go nationwide--or even worldwide--through franchising. Every year, new franchisors armed with innovative ideas brave all the obstacles, from money and marketing to rules and regulations, so they can offer franchisees the chance to get into business with them.

On the following list, you'll find 98 companies that started franchising in 2009, 2010 or even 2011. This list is not a ranking, and should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular company. If you're interested in getting in on the ground floor with a new franchisor, always do your homework first. That includes examining the company's FDD and other documents, consulting with lawyers, talking to existing franchisees (if there are any)--and doing anything and everything you can to get to know the company before buying in.

To help you get better acquainted with just a few of the innovative new franchisors on our list, check out our profiles of companies offering services as varied as grown-up play places, "wellness in a box," doggie day trips, gift-card trading and earth-friendly moving.

Cool de Sac

Cool de Sac founder José Luis Bueno has a background in marketing. And when it comes to this family dining and entertainment franchise, his market research started at home--with his wife, Karla, daughter, Fernanda, and twin boys Alejandro and Pablo--and with the problem of finding a place they could all enjoy. "If you wanted to dine well, the kids wouldn't have a good time," he says. "And if you wanted to take the kids out to have a good time, you wouldn't dine well." Interviewing other young families showed Bueno he wasn't alone.

So at Cool de Sac, you'll find pizza and burgers, just like you'd expect. But you'll also find balsamic chicken pizza and salmon burgers, as well as tuna tartare, churrasco, goat cheese salad and a selection of wine and beer.

Bueno's research revealed that adult-friendly food wasn't the only thing parents wanted in a menu. They were also looking for more healthful options for kids. So after developing his kids' menu, he sent it off for nutritional analysis.

"When I got the report back, I was really surprised--negatively," Bueno admits. "My macaroni and cheese, for instance, had about 900 calories." So he went back to the drawing board. The mac 'n' cheese now has just about 240 calories, thanks to organic pasta, peas, light mozzarella and a carrot and sweet potato purée to give it the orange color kids expect.

Of course, food isn't the only thing to interest kids at Cool de Sac. Surrounding the central dining area are brightly decorated activity stations, including an art center, building blocks, computers, a salon and a play area.

So what does Bueno's family think of all this? "That was the acid test when I opened the first Cool de Sac in 2008," he says. The boys were 6 at the time, and his daughter was 9, but "they would spend eight to 10 hours there and still didn't want to leave."

And now that they're older, they still enjoy it--and they continue to inspire their dad. In his second location, he added Xbox and science stations to appeal to older kids.

Gift Card Monkey

Gift Card Monkey may be new to franchising, but its founder, Hossein Kasmai, certainly isn't. Previously, he created Guard-A-Kid, a child ID company that he began franchising in 2005 and grew to more than 150 units in 11 countries. Since selling Guard-A-Kid to an investment firm last year, Kasmai expects even bigger things from his newest company, thanks to a unique concept that allows customers to buy, sell and trade gift cards.

There are online businesses offering similar services, but Kasmai is the first to bring the concept to the retail environment. "One of the reasons people want to sell their gift cards, especially in today's environment, is because they need cash--and they need it right now," he says. That need isn't met when they have to send their cards off in the mail and wait for payment.

With Gift Card Monkey's patented technology, franchisees can scan the gift cards they buy into the company's system, thus making them available in real time at every Gift Card Monkey location across the country. So all franchises in the system have a constant shared inventory right from the start.

Kasmai has decided to expand the concept through affiliations with existing retailers: As those retailers add Gift Card Monkey services onto their offerings, franchisees will gain access to even more cards that they can sell to customers at discounted prices. The idea also helps spread the Gift Card Monkey name.

So just how did that name come about? Kasmai says he asked his teenage son and daughter for help, and they came up with Gift Card Monkey. "Right away, I said, ‘I love it!'" Kasmai recounts. "And everyone has the same reaction. It's funny and catchy. Every day, I like it more and more."

SuiteSweat

"I was hooked," Alex Samios says of the first time he used an infrared sauna at a resort while vacationing with his wife in 2008.

Saunas using infrared light keep the air temperature cooler than traditional steam saunas, while raising the occupants' core temperature, increasing their heart rate and inducing their bodies to burn calories. Not long after returning from their trip, Samios and his wife bought and installed their own infrared sauna and found themselves enjoying it almost daily.

But that wasn't quite enough for Samios. In his love for the new wellness technology, he saw potential for a franchise: SuiteSweat. "My family's been in franchising for over 40 years," Samios says, "so it's kind of in my blood." Most recently, he had been a Papa John's franchisee, opening 34 Southern California locations before selling them in 2006. Now he wanted to try things from the franchisor side of the equation.

Initially, he approached Sunlighten, the manufacturer of his home sauna, to see if they would partner with him. "They said, ‘Prove the concept and come back to us,'" he says. And that's just what he did. He opened his first SuiteSweat in January 2010 in Corona Del Mar, Calif., and his second in nearby Costa Mesa that May. Each location offered private 40-minute sauna sessions, employing a membership program much like those that have boosted the popularity of massage franchises.

Just a few months in business was enough to prove to Samios that the idea had lasting appeal--and that it would extend well beyond California. "The demand is definitely there, regardless of geography," he says, "because the benefits are there: weight loss, detoxification, stress relief, lower blood pressure, increased circulation. It's wellness in a box."

Sunlighten was convinced as well. In September, they became an equity owner in the company, leading Samios and his wife to relocate to Sunlighten's corporate headquarters in Overland Park, Kan. From there, they launched their franchise program in May. Samios says he expects to have three to five franchises open by the end of the year and "to build 300 to 500 SuiteSweats within the next five years."

Adventure Pet

"Who wouldn't want to play with dogs all day and get paid for it?" asks Christy Cranmer. Of course, she and partner Dawn Perchetti aren't the first to think that. Doggie day-care centers have been a growing franchise industry for years. But Cranmer and Perchetti saw some problems with the traditional pet-care model: It was expensive for franchisees, it was inconvenient for pet owners who had to drop off and pick up their dogs, and for the dogs, themselves … well, it just wasn't that fun.

Their answer is Adventure Pet. Instead of having dogs brought to them, they pick up and drop off the animals, which significantly lowers the cost of doing business and also makes things more convenient for their customers. And as for making things more fun for their four-legged customers, that's where the "adventure" in Adventure Pet comes in. "Pack leaders," as Cranmer calls herself and her employees, take groups of five to six dogs out on field trips to local lakes, hiking trails and other wide-open spaces around their Reno, Nev., home.

For most of these adventures, the dogs are off-leash, which Cranmer says surprises many people. The Adventure Pet team always consults with new clients to make sure their dogs aren't prone to running off, but the success of the system depends just as much on the personality of the pack leaders. "You have to have that alpha personality," Cranmer says. "Dogs read body language. When you're confident, they don't want to leave you." A side benefit of this strong leadership is that the dogs learn their place, both in the pack and back at home. "We've taken dogs that seem like problem children and then end up being great," Cranmer says.

Other than that alpha dog ability to lead, Cranmer and Perchetti don't ask much of their franchisees. They've set their franchise fee at just $7,500. "People think it's too good to be true," Cranmer admits. "But we don't want to get rich on Adventure Pet. We want to create jobs for people."

Rent-A-Green Box

A landfill may seem an unlikely place to find inspiration, but that's exactly where Spencer Brown's entrepreneurial journey began in 2005. He had just moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., and after finding out that no recycling centers would take his leftover cardboard boxes, he hauled them to the dump. The mountains of cardboard he found there disheartened him--but the mountains of discarded plastic sparked an idea: a reusable moving box made from recycled materials.

Thus, Rent-A-Green Box was born. Brown invented Recopacks (short for recycled ecological packing solutions), bright-green plastic boxes that the company delivers to customers, allows them to use for two weeks and then picks up from their new location.

"This was before ‘green' was even relevant. And I didn't know anything about the moving industry," Brown admits. "All I knew was that cardboard boxes were expensive, inefficient and extremely wasteful. There had to be a better way."

Seven years later, the concept has more than proven itself, garnering a five-star service record on Yelp, numerous TV appearances--and tons of interest in franchising. Brown estimates the company receives five to 10 franchise requests a day. But as much as he wants Rent-A-Green Box to become a household name, he's not quick to award franchises. Finding the right franchisees to maintain the brand's customer service record is vital. "You're only as good as your service reputation," Brown says. "We've built our entire business model on turning customers into loyal fans. When people use our system, they become our salespeople."

That includes customers who aren't interested in being green--which is actually most of them, according to Brown. Nevertheless, he has definitely seen the interest in being eco-friendly grow since he began. "There's a shift in people's awareness," he says. "They want to do something that will help the future. They want to make an impact."

And to him, the impact that Rent-A-Green Box will have is clear: "This concept is going to eliminate the cardboard box in America. That's a fact."



Browse by Category

Advertising Services

Children's Services

Fitness/Recreation

Food

Home Improvement/Maintenance

Pets

Retail

Senior Care

Miscellaneous Services

Advertising Services



Ad-Visor Direct Mail

Direct mail

(440)546-1676

Startup cost: $49K-117.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

HerLife Magazine

Women's magazine

(913)402-6994

Startup cost: $50K-95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

LifeandHomes Franchise LLC

Real estate marketing

(315)865-5845

Startup cost: $38.4K-52.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/2

Living Well Magazine

Magazine for seniors

(877)785-4815

Startup cost: $44.2K-76K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0

MyLoopCard

Advertising on golf scorecards

(330)502-5940

Startup cost: $31K-42K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

SelectAds Direct

Direct-mail advertising

(520)323-3121

Startup cost: $18.7K-29.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

Sports Image

Sports marketing for high schools & organizations

(937)704-9670

Startup cost: $29.7K-40.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

Welcomemat Services

Direct-mail advertising to new movers

(404)841-2226

Startup cost: $49.9K-77.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/11

Apparel & Accessories All That Glitz Franchise Corp.

Jewelry & accessories

(239)593-3003

Startup cost: $297.4K-604.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1



Bijoux Terner

Fashion accessories

(305)500-7500

Startup cost: $233.9K-494.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/16



Hut no. 8

Teen clothing resale store

(813)782-1500

Startup cost: $96.5K-178.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1



Mode

Designer apparel & accessories outlet

(701)478-5858

Startup cost: $93.8K-163K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2



NYS Collection

Eyewear & accessories kiosk

(855)789-1000

Startup cost: $50K-80K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

Children's Services



Club Tabby Franchise LLC

Toys, apparel, accessories & parties for girls

(337)478-3600

Startup cost: $169.6K-317K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Cool Cuts 4 Kids

Children's hair salon

(952)947-7777

Startup cost: $107.99K-188.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/64

Cool de Sac

Restaurant & children's entertainment center

(305)742-0951

Startup cost: $858.7K-2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

KLA Schools

Preschool/child-care center

(305)377-0391

Startup cost: $466.5K-1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

smART Explorers

Children's art education

(877)498-2787

Startup cost: $21K-23K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/3

Summit Learning Services Inc.

Tutoring

(954)583-9288

Startup cost: $32.99K-46.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/13

The Swim Squad

At-home swimming lessons

(888)475-7946

Startup cost: $16.2K-33.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/10

Wee Little Arts Inc.

Early childhood art education

(843)766-2738

Startup cost: $27.5K-46.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1

Fitness/Recreation



Crunch Franchising LLC

Fitness center

(800)669-7162

Startup cost: $304.5K-1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/0

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness LLC

Exercise programs for seniors

(612)702-9449

Startup cost: $21.97K-35.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/0

Orange Shoe Personal Fitness

Personal training & fitness services

(608)219-5357

Startup cost: $81.5K-271K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/0

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park

All-trampoline recreation center

(314)616-6244

Startup cost: $464K-1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

Slim & Fit Franchise LLC

Weight-loss & fitness programs

(440)352-4300

Startup cost: $75K-132.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

WAKA Kickball

Adult kickball league

(877)775-4652

Startup cost: $50.9K-188.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Food



Big Al's Steaks

Philly cheesesteak sandwiches

(561)819-0399

Startup cost: $268.3K-566.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

Billy Sims BBQ

Quick-service barbecue restaurant

(855)266-6371

Startup cost: $155.7K-285K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/3

Brewster's Chicken

Pressure-cooked chicken,

sandwiches, sides

(919)630-1726

Startup cost: $99K-2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/0

California Fresh

Sandwiches, salads, smoothies

(805)453-8574

Startup cost: $120K-218K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Camille's Hand Dipped Ice Cream

Ice cream, coffee, beverages

(361)779-3860

Startup cost: $150K-250K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Carla's Sandwiches & Burgers

Sandwiches & burgers

(919)630-1726

Startup cost: $81K-2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/0

Doc Popcorn

All-natural flavored popcorn

(866)599-9744

Startup cost: $66.3K-385.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/0

Fish-O-Licious Franchise LLC

Fast-casual seafood restaurant

(323)726-0310

Startup cost: $122.7K-198.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Fresh Healthy Vending

Snack & beverage vending machines

(858)210-4200

Startup cost: $120K-322.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

Fresh Planet

Health food cafe

(440)220-5692

Startup cost: $158.3K-302K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

Fruti Franchise

Frozen fruit bars & ice cream

(888)633-7884

Startup cost: $438.3K-481.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

Italian Joe's

Pizza, hoagies, wings

(919)630-1726

Startup cost: $78K-2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/0

KEO Asian Cuisine

Southeast Asian restaurant

(888)558-4798

Startup cost: $221.5K-425K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Million Snacks

Healthy snacks

(800)797-0412

Startup cost: $109.1K-302K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/1

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Frozen yogurt

(888)883-1004

Startup cost: $252.5K-345.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/10

Popcornopolis

Gourmet popcorn & confections

(310)414-6700

Startup cost: $198K-395K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/4

Ricky's Italian Ice

Italian ices, soft-serve ice cream, desserts

(281)681-1512

Startup cost: $98.8K-195K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Savory Spice Shop

Spices, seasonings, extracts, sauce mixes

(303)297-1833

Startup cost: $247.9K-411.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/4

Wholesome Tummies Franchise LLC

Healthy school lunches

(407)536-8866

Startup cost: $72K-136K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2

Home Improvement/Maintenance



The End Result

Contractor referral service

(888)628-1225

Startup cost: $47.9K-71.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Floor Hero

Sandless wood floor refinishing

(586)303-0040

Startup cost: $26.4K-52.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Guier Fence

Fences

(816)229-2047

Startup cost: $55K-558.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/4

HomeStory Door Replacement

Door replacement services

(800)764-4711

Startup cost: $157.3K-298.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/0

Lawn Army

Lawn care

(206)763-6800

Startup cost: $17K-29K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

Paint The USA Inc.

Commercial & residential painting services

(440)364-9863

Startup cost: $56.3K-75K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Paul Davis Emergency Services

Emergency restoration services

(904)737-2779

Startup cost: $44.9K-143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/0

ServiStar

Home repair & maintenance services

(757)852-3320

Startup cost: $88.5K-790K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

Personal Care

ActiveRx Rehabilitation

Physical therapy & medically supervised exercise

(480)840-1460

Startup cost: $125.8K-298.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

Foot Solutions Mobile Concept

Mobile comfort shoe & orthotics sales

(770)955-0099

Startup cost: $85K-110K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

iTan Franchising Inc.

Tanning & spa services/products

(760)806-7513

Startup cost: $264K-589K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/6

Nuviva Medical Weight Loss

Medically supervised weight-loss clinic

(239)466-4007

Startup cost: $160.1K-229.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

Pro-Cuts Sport

Hair salon

(952)947-7777

Startup cost: $140K-230.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

SuiteSweat

Infrared sauna therapy

(949)702-6262

Startup cost: $39K-195K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Pets

Adventure Pet

Pet care

(775)742-7295

Startup cost: $10.7K-14.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

(866)748-6748

Startup cost: $20.7K-90.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Wag-A-Lot

Dog day care, boarding and grooming

(678)777-4801

Startup cost: $554K-850K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Whiskers & Paws Catering

Pet food delivery service

(877)644-5322

Startup cost: $25K-85K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Zoom Room Dog Agility

Dog training, canine event center, pet retail

(877)966-6766

Startup cost: $98.99K-178.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

Retail

Cell Again

New & used cell phones, repairs

(801)704-6500

Startup cost: $65.4K-156.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/0

Gift Card Monkey

Gift card buying & reselling

(877)556-7247

Startup cost: $19.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

Reflection of U

Custom cosmetics

(720)404-4985

Startup cost: $7.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Tiremax

Tires & wheels

(936)788-8215

Startup cost: $121.7K-341.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/11

Senior Care

Americare Services Inc.

Nonmedical home care services

(877)201-4008

Startup cost: $11K-17K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

Companion Connection Senior Care

Medical & nonmedical senior care

(800)270-6949

Startup cost: $21.8K-45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/1

FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical in-home care services

(877)570-0002

Startup cost: $53K-79.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

Guava Healthcare Inc.

Medical/nonmedical home care

services, staffing & transportation

(888)482-8224

Startup cost: $61.95K-127.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

LivHome

In-home senior care

(480)621-7441

Startup cost: $85K-130K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/23

Miscellaneous Services

Amazing Spaces

Self-storage & moving services

(281)378-4314

Startup cost: $2.2M-7.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

ArchiveIT Franchise Corp.

Digital document storage services

(310)618-0550

Startup cost: $66.4K-196.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Central Courier

Delivery services

(800)427-9949

Startup cost: $29.5K-149.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Designated Drivers Across America

Transportation services in owner's vehicle

(716)812-4025

Startup cost: $37.5K-77.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

Dynamic Advisory Solutions

CFO, controller & turn-around consulting

(248)283-8834

Startup cost: $70.2K-124K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening

Knife & garden tool sharpening

(503)999-3334

Startup cost: $24.7K-34.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/0

eflatfeerealty

Residential & commercial real estate

(515)770-7653

Startup cost: $13.8K-48.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0

Enviro-Master Franchise LLC

Restroom hygiene products & services

(704)302-1016

Startup cost: $84.2K-189K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

GoWaiter Inc.

Restaurant marketing & food delivery services

(850)402-1882

Startup cost: $29.1K-112K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/0

Local Copies Etc.

Print & copy services

(805)928-5776

Startup cost: $164.5K-260.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Mom Corps

Staffing services

(888)438-8122

Startup cost: $39.2K-51.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

OneClick Cleaners

Dry cleaning pickup & delivery

(718)336-0323

Startup cost: $42K-69K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

OptionPlus Homes Inc.

Lease-to-own homes

(916)538-2225

Startup cost: $21K-28.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

Salon suite rentals

(719)785-4858

Startup cost: $259.2K-580.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

PHWS Int'l.

Home warranty services

(800)523-7246

Startup cost: $47.8K-96.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Power Hydrodynamics Inc.

Pump efficiency testing

(209)527-2908

Startup cost: $66.3K-99.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Redwood Healthcare Staffing

Medical staffing

(866)802-3670

Startup cost: $126K-182.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Rent-A-Green Box

Reusable moving box rentals

(888)900-7225

Startup cost: $116.2K-195.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Renters Warehouse

Property management services

(952)470-8888

Startup cost: $38.4K-103.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

TEAM Referral Network Franchise Corp.

Professional networking referral groups

(909)392-7770

Startup cost: $13.9K-46K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Tide Dry Cleaners

Dry cleaning

(888)446-2734

tidedrycleaners.com

Startup cost: $651K-909.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0

Vertical Business Solutions

Business financial products & services

(513)673-5265

Startup cost: $19.98K-38.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

Veteran Franchise Centers

Franchise matching service for veterans

(727)455-0056

Startup cost: $47.6K-95.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Zippy Shell Mobile Self Storage

Mobile self-storage

(201)204-1787

Startup cost: $250K-1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/0