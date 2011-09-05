Growth Strategies

Six Ideas for Immediate Job Creation: Will They Work?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Six Ideas for Immediate Job Creation: Will They Work?There's a critical missing ingredient that's put the brakes on economic recovery: new jobs.

We don't have nearly enough of them. In preparation for Labor Day, government officials and business leaders alike were brainstorming about new ways to get what we really need: more jobs, and quick.

Here are six of the ideas for stimulating job growth being discussed right now:

 

  1. Approve more free-trade agreements. The U.S. Chamber is bullish on this one, estimating 380,000 jobs could be saved and thousands more created if already pending trade agreements could just get officially signed into law.
     
  2. Green light infrastructure projects. This is a time-honored way to get jobs humming, particularly in the hard-hit construction industry. Both the Chamber and President Barack Obama are on it -- the president has instructed the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce,  Housing and Urban Development, Interior and Transportation to each identify and fast track up to three high-priority infrastructure projects that already have funding, and get them rolling within 18 months.
     
  3. Go green. The president's Better Buildings Initiative aims to create jobs while upgrading buildings for energy efficiency, saving American businesses $40 billion in energy costs.
     
  4. Tax credits. Yes, you've heard this one before, but the idea of extending previous tax credits for companies that add jobs (now expired) is reportedly back on Obama's list for consideration.
     
  5. More internships in key fields. The President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness has been out convincing big companies to hire more engineering interns, to create more opportunity and stimulate interest in science and technology fields, where the U.S. is forecast to have a shortfall of trained workers in future. Maybe this one's not so much about creating jobs as trying to fill science jobs with American workers rather than immigrants from India and China.
     
  6. Remove regulatory barriers. Even though the Obama administration recently moved to trim much of the regulatory red-tape weighing businesses down, the Chamber and Republicans in general want to see even more action on this front. Though, for many businesses this is more of a state or local problem than a national one.

Of course, a lot of these ideas are focused on bigger-picture changes rather than small ones that may deliver quicker results. Big programs tend to help big businesses, and then maybe those corporations or government agencies subcontract to some smaller businesses and the job creation trickles down to entrepreneurs. We'll see which of these ideas can get off the ground anyway, given the Democratic President/Republican House of Representatives divide.

What's your top idea for immediate job creation? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?