Picking A Host for Your Small Business Website (Infographic)

When it comes to launching or re-launching a website, there's a big difference between renting and buying.

Most business websites are renters -- meaning that they live inside of a Web hosting company rather than on a computer that's owned and operated by the business. This scenario, known as "shared hosting," provides reliability, security and performance for a relatively low price.

But having roommates may not be right for every business. Some sites need more room to roam, faster road access, high security walls or the freedom to do some major renovations. In that case, a dedicated server or a "virtual private server" -- which is a term used to describe partitioning a single server, or computer, to work more like a separate physical computer -- may be a better fit.

For $40 to $150 a month, a virtual private server, which behaves much like a dedicated server, can be yours. For those who need more performance than shared hosting can provide but are still cost-sensitive, it's the way to go.

Then, dedicated hosting -- that is, operating your own physical computer -- typically starts at $200 per month or $2,400 a year and goes up from there. It's more expensive, but you're getting a server-class machine, located in a data center with fast, redundant internet connections and support staff to keep things up-and-running.

If you're still not sure which to choose, here are five questions to ponder:

-Bob Anderson is director of marketing for InMotion Hosting, a Los Angeles based Web hosting provider serving more than 100,000 small businesses and consumers.

Top photo: vladek/Shutterstock