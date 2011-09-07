Entrepreneurs

Lucchesi Winery, The View Forever Vineyard

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring & Tasting

Lucchesi Vineyards

Twenty acres of grapevines grow on the steeply terraced terrain of Lucchesi (loo-kay-zee) Vineyards & Winery. From here, visitors admire a scenic vista of the majestic Sierra Foothills. It is evident why Mario and Linda Clough named this their View Forever Vineyard when they decided to grow grapes here just 10 years ago.

But the beauty of this pristine spot is not limited to its views. There’s also beauty in watching the grapes, planted to maximize their southwestern sun exposure and ideal ripening conditions, develop. In fact, many contend that some of the region’s finest grapes grow on the Lucchesi estate.

Mario feels lucky to have the help of Matt Wentz, his longtime vineyard manager and winemaker, who managed to graduate from UC Davis with a degree in viticulture and enology in 2009 while keeping his job. Matt claims that his young career in viticulture has certainly seen its share of trial and error, but he seems to have a knack for it. One of his first major jobs was to graft many of the vines over to desired varieties. He added five Port varieties, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Petit Verdot, and Petite Sirah.

For a winery that has been making wine for less than a decade and a winemaker whose diploma is barely dry, Lucchesi has garnered an impressive number of awards. For starters, both the 2006 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2006 Syrah won Double Gold and Best of Class at the El Dorado County Fair, the 2007 Red Port won Silver at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, and the 2009 Chardonnay earned 93 points in a Tastings.com review.

Visitors to Grass Valley have two opportunities to sample Lucchesi wines. They can either call ahead and make an appointment to visit the winery itself (it’s just a few miles outside of town), or stop into the downtown tasting room next to the Del Oro Theater during regular hours. Either way, they are certainly in for a memorable experience.

What to Buy:
’10 Pinot Grigio
White peaches, honeysuckle, apricot, pear $16

‘07 Petite Sirah
Pencil lead, plum, peppered steak, coconut-citrus custard, delicate spice $32

’07 Cabernet Franc
Cassis, raspberries, black tea, ripe fruit, spice $24

Contact:
lucchesivineyards.com
info@lucchesivineyards.com

Tasting:
Downtown
530.274.2164
Tasting Room Open Daily 11–6
167 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945

Winery
530.273.1596
Tasting Room Open Mon–Fri 9–5
Weekends by Appointment
19698 View Forever Lane
Grass Valley, CA 95945

Special Notes:
Private tastings and tours, picnic grounds, scenic view, wine club discounts, sustainable farming practices
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.

Entrepreneurs

Executive Coach John O'Connor on Managing Confusion and Uncertainty

Entrepreneurs

5 Tips for Millennials Hoping to Raise Venture Capital