The actor's Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is the first of its kind to be auctioned.

Those looking to cash in on a piece of Sylvester Stallone's luxe legacy are in luck.

Sotheby's is auctioning off 11 of the "Rocky" star's watches in an "Important Watches" auction in New York City on June 5.

"The one thing that is pervasive throughout all these watches, is that they attract me emotionally. It's not about keeping time, it's about keeping in step with where you are in life," Stallone told the auction house.

Among the lot will be Sly's rare Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, which is expected to fetch between $2.5 million and $5 million.

The "holy grail" white gold timepiece contains a double face with an 18-karat white gold folding clasp and will be up for auction for the first time in its iteration's history.

Stallone's Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime (via Sotheby's)

"With a total of twenty complications, including five chiming modes, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations, the Grandmaster Chime epitomizes horological excellence," Sotheby's said.

The watch, which was purchased by Stallone in 2021, is still in its original casing and will be auctioned off alongside a white gold presentation box engraved with the actor's name, a certificate of origin and purchase, cufflinks, a collection book, and an iPad and set of AirPods that come inside the Patek Phillipe leather cases.

"I've had the privilege of owning some truly remarkable watches over the years, each with its own unique character and history," Stallone said in a statement, per GQ. "I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community, who don't just see watches as an accessory, but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry—but most importantly—how they make them feel."

Other watches up for sale come from well-known luxury brands such as Cartier, Rolex, Piaget, and Panerai.

Stallone's Patek Philippe Nautilus is expected to fetch the second-highest amount next month about $200,000 to $400,000, per Sotheby's.

The Important Watches auction will be a live event in two sessions on June 5; one at 9 a.m. EST and one at 1:30 p.m. EST.