Apple's Most Expensive Item Isn't Sold at the Apple Store: 'One of the Most Obscure in Existence' One pair of "ultra rare" Apple sneakers will be auctioned by Sotheby's for $50,000.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • The sneakers were specially made for Apple employees as a one-time giveaway during a National Sales Conference in the mid-1990s.

Apple's known for its high-tech products and innovation, but when it comes to selling merch, the company was way ahead of its time.

In 1986, Apple released a clothing and accessories line called "The Apple Collection," featuring mugs, umbrellas, bags, keyrings, and even a sailboard, all showcasing the now-nostalgic rainbow Apple logo, but it was discontinued in 1999.

Apple logo sneakers, however, were specially made for Apple employees as a one-time giveaway during a National Sales Conference in the 1990s. And now, an "ultra-rare" pair has resurfaced.

Luxury auctioneer, Sotheby's, is selling a pair of "ultra-rare" Apple sneakers for a staggering $50,000 — higher than the price of any current Apple product, CNN reported.

"Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market," Sotheby's wrote in the catalog listing.

Sotheby's

Sotheby's

The size 10.5 sneakers are in "new" condition and come in the original box. The shoes are accompanied by a pair of red laces, Sotheby's stated. However, due to their age, some signs of wear are present, such as yellowing around the midsoles and glue, as well as light marks on the toe boxes.

Throughout Apple's almost half-century existence, it's gone through various stages of evolution, garnering a sense of nostalgia in consumers who still remember the white brick-like desktops and first-generation iPods – driving the prices of its rare memorabilia to astonishing heights.

Last month, a first-edition 2007 iPhone was sold for over $190,000, dubbed the "Holy Grail" by the auctioneer LCG Auctions, CNN reported.

