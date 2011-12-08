Really, It's Not Sent From My iPhone

December 8, 2011 min read

Today's gift is for the iPhone-obsessed person in your life. "I'm pretty addicted to my iPhone," business owner Stephanie Hinderer wrote in her submission to our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide. "I'm betting a lot of people you know are, too."

Hinderer, who runs a stationery company called Red Letter Paper Co. in Jersey City, N.J., created these amusing "not sent from my iPhone" notecards, which of course are designed to land in a person's mailbox rather than email inbox. Snail-mail stationery with an attitude? We like it.

The notecards "would be a great gift for the smartphone-loving hipster/techie in your life," Hinderer writes. "Or totally appropriate for your boss or co-worker." (Non-tech-stars who like old-fashioned communication might appreciate the humor, too.)

Just make sure you tell gift recipients that no typos are allowed, Hinderer says. We couldn't agree more.

