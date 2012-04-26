Starting a Business

Silicon Valley VCs Perk Up

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
min read

Silicon Valley VCs Perk Up

Venture capitalists in Silicon Valley are starting to feel a bit more optimistic, thanks to megahit deals sending fresh waves of excitement -- and cash -- into the industry and tidal waves of new possibilities in mobile, cloud and social technology.

The Silicon Venture Capitalist Confidence Index jumped to 3.79 in the first quarter from 3.27 the previous quarter, reversing a slide in the previous three quarters. The index, from the University of San Francisco School of Management, is based on a scale of 5, with 5 representing high confidence. The study surveyed 34 VCs in late March about their outlook for the next to six 18 months for the entrepreneurial environment in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The combination of more startup exits and generally improving stock markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Stock Market where most venture-backed firms go public (if they are so lucky), pads the pockets of and bolsters the attitudes of VCs. Sometimes, VCs get lucky. For example, Facebook is headed toward its IPO next month, which is expected to be valued in the ballpark of $100 billion, setting off a flurry of excitement in Silicon Valley.

VCs are also feeling optimistic about the bevy of technological opportunities in the new-ish, still-growing and transformative industries of mobile, cloud and social technology.

Related: Six Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Seeking Venture Capital

Meanwhile, a widely-watched industry report, the MoneyTree Report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association, released last week shows that the VC industry has continued its long-time contraction with VCs backing fewer startups with less money in the first quarter than in previous quarter. Some VC firms have shuttered in recent years.

The VCs left standing are feeling more optimistic about the future, according to Mark V. Cannice, professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of San Francisco School of Management. “If they survive that contraction, they see the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Cannice, who produces the confidence index.

With fewer -- but higher quality -- companies starting, some in the Valley expect increased competition among startups. In addition to having to hunt harder for quality talent, startups there face increasingly high rents and startup costs. And the uncertain pace of the economic recovery continues to keep VCs cautious. But with the Facebook IPO just over the horizon, the rest of the year “appears promising,” the report says.

Related: A VC Reflects on Instagram, the Dot-Com Bust and What It All Means for Hungry Startups

Comments from VCs quoted in the report reflect a strong vein of optimism:

  • “It appears that our economy is finally showing signs of a solid recovery with a revitalized, pent-up initial public offering market, registering healthy returns for venture investors." -- Igor Sill, Managing Director of Geneva Venture Management, based in San Francisco.
  • “The innovation throttle in Silicon Valley is running full open. There is tremendous creative development underway in mobile, cloud computing, social media and security -- all at the same time. . . In the future, we will look back on this period of time as one of the golden ages of innovation.” -- Bob Ackerman, Managing Director and Founder of Allegis Capital, headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. 
  • “With the venture industry’s trend of consolidation, there may also be consolidation among startups. . . In the medium-to-long run, this will lay a foundation for stronger business growth, as recently, and anecdotally, it seems like everybody wants to be a founder and nobody wants to be an engineer.” -- Brian Panoff, Principal of Granite Ventures, headquartered in San Francisco.

Related: Facebook's Instagram Buy to Kick Off Venture Capital Feeding Frenzy

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market