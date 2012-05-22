Google Hangout with SBA Chief Karen Mills

May 22, 2012 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For small-business owners, pats on the back can be few and far between. Many of them would settle for a vigorous holiday season or perhaps an occasional day off or, better still, a vacation.



So it's only fitting that we take a moment to highlight the creative, inventive and downright entertaining videos that won the Small Business Administration's National Small Business Week video contest. In no particular order, the winners include KissTixx founders Dallas Robinson and Mike Buonomo, Brad Sterl of Pittsfield, N.H.'s Rustic Crust, Zalmi Duchman, the CEO of the Fresh Diet and Reggie Rodgers, the founder of Rodgers' Banana Pudding Sauce.

Their two-minute video submissions were judged by top-level SBA representatives and were selected among more than 100 submissions. Each entrant was required to have received SBA assistance, and the winning submissions were chosen based on criteria including creativity, inspiration and video quality.

The four winners headlined a Google+ Hangout session with the SBA Chief Karen Mills and me. They also get lifetime bragging rights of course.

Congratulations to all of the winners. To see the winning videos in their entirety, head to WhiteHouse.gov. And check back later this afternoon to watch the archived chat that was moderated by Entrepreneur's Diana Ransom: