Diana Ransom

Diana Ransom

Diana Ransom is the former deputy editor of Entrepreneur.com.

More From Diana Ransom

Why This Company Wants You to Change Your Underwear
Entrepreneurs

Why This Company Wants You to Change Your Underwear

You may have TOMS shoes on your feet and Warby Parker glasses on your face, but this company wants to get into your underwear drawer.
5 min read
Hurricane Sandy and Its Aftermath: By the Numbers
Growth Strategies

Hurricane Sandy and Its Aftermath: By the Numbers

See just how brutal last year's superstorm Sandy really was.
3 min read
The Single Most Important Trait for Any Successful Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

The Single Most Important Trait for Any Successful Entrepreneur

You may not be as technologically brilliant as Jack Dorsey or Aaron Levie, but you can adopt their intense competitiveness.
3 min read
New York's Business Community Waxes Sentimental for Its Departing Billionaire
Growth Strategies

New York's Business Community Waxes Sentimental for Its Departing Billionaire

Despite bans on sugary drinks, smoking and trans fats, the 'nanny mayor' is looking a lot better these days.
5 min read
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Mayor Bloomberg's Tenure
Leadership

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Mayor Bloomberg's Tenure

In their own words, NYC-based entrepreneurs and business owners say what 12 years under the billionaire mayor was like for their companies and what their prognosis is for the city after Bloomberg leaves office at the end of this year.
10 min read
Aaron Levie on Box's $1 Billion Valuation and Solving the World's 'Unsexy' Problems
Growth Strategies

Aaron Levie on Box's $1 Billion Valuation and Solving the World's 'Unsexy' Problems

From college dropout to enterprise-software wunderkind, the CEO of Box dishes about working with Mark Cuban and his top success tips.
5 min read
Race to the Top Goes to College
Starting a Business

Race to the Top Goes to College

President Obama laid out a plan for combating the rising cost of college, but passage is far from apparent. The plan is also not obviously advantageous for students.
4 min read
New Student Loan Law Offers Short-Term Benefits and Potentially Long-Term Headaches
Starting a Business

New Student Loan Law Offers Short-Term Benefits and Potentially Long-Term Headaches

President Obama is expected to sign a new student loan bill into law today. While it stands to reduce costs for many in the near term, students could face higher costs down the road.
3 min read
Why Obama Asked Amy Poehler and Jon Bon Jovi to the White House. Hint: It's Not a SNL Sketch
Entrepreneurs

Why Obama Asked Amy Poehler and Jon Bon Jovi to the White House. Hint: It's Not a SNL Sketch

For millions of young Americans who don't now have health insurance, the president is leaning on celebs to spread the word about signing up.
3 min read
The Weird and Often Creepy Business of TV's Oddities
Entrepreneurs

The Weird and Often Creepy Business of TV's Oddities

From outcast toys to Victorian wigs, people crave variety and a release from cookie-cutter design. Fortunately for them, Evan Michelson and Mike Zohn of Obscure Antiques & Oddities are on it.
Business Unusual: The Hidden Cheese Caves of Manhattan
Entrepreneurs

Business Unusual: The Hidden Cheese Caves of Manhattan

As people's tastes widen for all things handmade and delicious, the old traditions of cheese making and aging have become big business. See how one cheesemonger is riding the (cheese) curl.
The Pitfalls of the Perpetual Startup
Starting a Business

The Pitfalls of the Perpetual Startup

Misrepresenting your company's life stage could carry steep consequences.
3 min read
After the Protests: What It Takes to Start Up in Turkey
Starting a Business

After the Protests: What It Takes to Start Up in Turkey

Before protesters engulfed Turkey's Taksim Square, the country had become a rising star for businesses and entrepreneurs.
6 min read
Reporter's Notebook: Visiting Istanbul at a Time of Tumult
Growth Strategies

Reporter's Notebook: Visiting Istanbul at a Time of Tumult

In heading to Istanbul to cover a business conference, Entrepreneur.com's Diana Ransom walked into what would become a nationwide protest. Here's her take on the week's demonstrations.
5 min read
Amid Istanbul Protests, Caution at a Conference
Growth Strategies

Amid Istanbul Protests, Caution at a Conference

At the annual Dell Women's Entrepreneurship Network event in Istanbul, entrepreneurs found themselves waylaid by days of protests and tear-gas explosions.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.