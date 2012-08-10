Starting a Business

Should You Create Your Business Plan on Pinterest?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Should You Create Your Business Plan on Pinterest Lots of people are loving Pinterest, the fabulously successful new social platform for sharing pictures. People are posting not only personal pictures, but increasingly business pictures, as well. And Pinterest business-success stories are popping up everywhere on the Web.

But can you do a business plan with Pinterest? My answer starts with the question: Why not? And it continues with a picture: My Pinterest sample business-plan board shown here.The original is available on Pinterest, click here to see it on the site.  

The Pinterest business plan shown here is based on a sample bicycle-shop business plan developed with the online Web application at www.liveplan.com, which is the source of the business charts. I added random public domain images, some of them from another of my boards on Pinterest, to illustrate hypothetical strategy, target market, ownership and so forth. The images don’t really tie together, but if this were an actual business plan, they would.

Related: The 10 Commandments of Using Pinterest for Business (Infographic)

It’s perfectly compatible with my long-term take on business plans, emphasizing their use in planning, managing and steering a business, rather than merely as formal documents describing a business. The Pinterest plan, like the slide deck, elevator speech or summary memo, is not the plan itself but the output of the plan. It’s a summary and reminder of what’s important, and it’s meant to be reviewed and revised often.

Should You Create Your Business Plan on Pinterest

Related: Five Steps for Using Pinterest for Business

The complete plan should be a collection of interrelated modules that lay out the goals of the business, the steps to achieve those goals, specific tasks and responsibilities, important milestones and dates, and basic metrics, including projected sales, costs, expenses, profits and cash flow. The business plan’s function is to help entrepreneurs manage better, optimize resources and steer the business into the future. Its form is supposed to follow function, so if you’re looking for a collection of visual images that summarize the plan, Pinterest is a perfectly reasonable platform to use.

This kind of plan looks and feels a lot like a slide deck. Its main advantage, compared to a slide deck, is ease of access. Its main disadvantage, compared to a slide deck, is the lack of a structure to organize the images into headings or categories.

Related:How to Create a Vision Board for Business Ideas on Pinterest

Remember in all cases that the business plan isn’t about the document or the deck or the pictures. Instead, a business plan is worthwhile because of the decisions that result from it. If the Pinterest plan helps you organize a team and set the main points so you can move forward logically, why not?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You

Starting a Business

A Beginner's Guide to Building a Profitable Ecommerce Business

Starting a Business

Slow Down! Why Starting Slow Is the Right Speed for Business Success