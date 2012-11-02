Top 10 Global Franchises for 2012

November 2, 2012 1 min read

Whether you've got international ambitions yourself or just want to work with a company that sees no borders in the business world, the right franchise for you might be found on the following pages. Entrepreneur's ranking of top global franchises features North American franchisors that are seeking franchisees outside the U.S.

The top global franchises are listed according to how they ranked in Entrepreneur's 2012 Franchise 500®, which is based on objective criteria such as size, growth and financial strength and stability. This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Always do your due diligence before investing in a franchise: Read the company's documents, consult with attorneys and accountants and talk to franchisees.

And don't forget to research the laws, customs and culture of the countries in which you wish to operate.

View the Complete List of the Top Global Franchises »