Marketing

Gary Vaynerchuk on Keeping it Real With Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gary Vaynerchuk on Keeping it Real With Customers
Image credit: Shopify
Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of VaynerMedia
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this special feature of 'Ask Entrepreneur,' Facebook fan Amanda Henry asks: How do I develop a relationship with a customer without being overly aggressive?

Interact with your customers on social media channels that are important to them, and on topics outside of just the business. Why? Because it's fundamental that you understand who your customers are, outside of whatever it is you are hoping to monetize. 

As an investor, I receive hundreds of pitches every day from individuals, often through my many different social media channels. I'm always open to hear more and always excited to see this type of eagerness. I fundamentally respect these people and their eagerness, but my respect doesn't mean I'll buy.

'Ask Entrepreneur'
Expert Chats
You had burning business questions. We answered them. Don't miss our recent series of chats with top industry experts.
Google Hangout With Jason Falls on Tapping the Power of Social Media for Business
Grant Cardone's Strategies for Sales Success
Gary Vaynerchuk on Keeping it Real With Customers
Work Smarter, Not Harder -- and Other Time Management Tips From Jen Groover

The people who successfully engage with me are the ones that understand how to influence me on a personal level. They are the people who have taken the time to really know who I am, outside of the sale or our current business deal. They know my son's name is Xander, that there are two girls in this world I'm absolutely crazy about named Lizzie and Misha, and that my favorite drink is root beer.

I never forget these people – the people that have invested in getting to know me. It never goes unnoticed and demonstrating this thoughtfulness isn't impossible. It just takes caring, a little bit of time and a lot of patience.

You can do it by being genuinely socially active in their life. It's easy. Comment on your customer's Facebook post about a football game they're at, or tweet at them about their favorite movie. Like their latest food-inspired Instagram picture, or even leave comments on their blog – that will really help you get to know them. What matters most is that you are socially active around them and create context for your ask.

Only after you become a commenter, liker, or tweeter is it appropriate to begin going in for the sale. Around the third attempt, most will realize it was you who commented on their Facebook post and liked that Instagram picture which happened to mean a lot to them, yet nobody else seemed to notice besides you!

At the end of the day, it's all about context. The people who understand how to communicate their want without being hyperbolic will win. Leveraging context to sell a product, service, or promote a business is something I can't say no to if it is real, because real is only real, when it’s real.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019