The Most Bizarre and Dramatic Executive Blog You Might Ever Read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



"I could go on, and will at later point, but I need to tell my story. I will have to tell it in short increments because I have limited and intermittent access to a computer and the Internet. I am on the run, remember. Consider this introduction the first chapter."

This isn't an excerpt from a novel, but instead a paragraph from the blog of John McAfee, founder of McAfee Anti-Virus. In essence, it's an executive blog -- and unlike anything you've read (or ghost-written) for your boss.

McAfee, as you may have heard, is on the lam from authorities in Belize -- where the British-born American lives -- after the murder of the software entrepreneur's neighbor, American ex-patriot Gregory Viant Faull. No charges have been filed, but police want to speak with McAfee about the slaying.

McAfee thinks the Belize police want to kill him, according to a phone interview he gave to Wired magazine.

On Saturday, he launched the most bizarre and dramatic blog from a current or former executive that you'll probably ever read. It's "The Count of Monte Cristo" meets "The Diary of Samuel Papys" -- if Pepys was incredibly paranoid. The blog even bears a theatric, even ominous named,The Hinterland.

The first post takes aim at a Gizmodo contributor as well as Wired, over their coverage of him. In subsequent posts, McAfee explains the treatment he has received from Belize authorities and shares details of his life on the run with his 20-year-old Belize girlfriend, Samantha.

"For the past week, Sam has kept our clothes clean and has fed us and kept me distracted by telling stories of her life and humorous anecdotes about her family. She is a natural raconteur and mimic. She has also helped me evade detection by grabbing me and kissing me, in public, in a fashion that causes passerby's to feel embarrassment at the thought of staring and by creating emotional scenes that cause the curious to momentarily forget what they were looking for. She is acutely aware of her surroundings and is as street smart as a sober hobo. She does not drink or take drugs.



"Sam insists she will be with me to the end, whatever end that may be."

According to Reuters, McAfee, 67, has led a life in Belize marked by semi-seclusion, bodyguards, and the company of young women, and, in reports in other media, drugs and firearms.

McAfee, a former employee of NASA and Lockheed Martin, founded his namesake anti-virus software company in 1987. Seven years later, he sold his stake in the firm.

If the eccentric McAfee is caught, he claims the blog will continue for as long as a year, because he's written that many posts. His administrator, Chad, will continue posting the stories, according to McAfee.