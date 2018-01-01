Michael Sebastian

Michael Sebastian

More From Michael Sebastian

3 Emerging Social Networks to Keep an Eye On
Marketing

3 Emerging Social Networks to Keep an Eye On

These new tools should be on your radar. Here's why.
3 min read
13 Business Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs (Infographic)
Technology

13 Business Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

From financial management to customer support, manage your business from anywhere with the help of these mobile apps.
1 min read
5 Ways to Avoid the Flu in the Workplace
Entrepreneurs

5 Ways to Avoid the Flu in the Workplace

How to make sure you don't succumb to this season's nasty flu bug.
The Best Days to Post to Facebook, Based on Industry (Infographic)
Marketing

The Best Days to Post to Facebook, Based on Industry (Infographic)

A new report looks at 15 business fields to determine the best day of the week to share content on Facebook for engagement.
The 10 Worst PR Disasters of 2012
Marketing

The 10 Worst PR Disasters of 2012

The events that shook companies to their core, derailed political campaigns, and nearly sank a high-powered nonprofit.
11 min read
The 10 Most Useless Buzzwords
Marketing

The 10 Most Useless Buzzwords

You might want to drop these words and phrases from your business vocabulary -- starting right now.
5 min read
The Best and Worst Times to Send an Email (Infographic)
Marketing

The Best and Worst Times to Send an Email (Infographic)

The time at which you send an email can be critical to maximizing its open and click rates.
2 min read
The Most Bizarre and Dramatic Executive Blog You Might Ever Read
Marketing

The Most Bizarre and Dramatic Executive Blog You Might Ever Read

Wanted in connection with the murder of his neighbor, the founder of McAfee Anti-Virus is on the run from authorities and is blogging about it.
5 PR Tips From Bond, James Bond
Marketing

5 PR Tips From Bond, James Bond

The fictional British spy, code name 007, offers some helpful -- if lighthearted -- reminders for how to promote a business.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.