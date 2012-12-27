Entrepreneur's Most Popular '60-Second Solutions' of 2012

December 27, 2012 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes, all you have is a minute. Luckily, that's all you need to digest the nuggets of insight in Entrepreneur.com's 60 Second Solutions videos. Over the year, our experts shared their best practices on gamification, staying ahead of the competition, and more. Here's a countdown of the top 10 viewer favorites.

10. How Gamification Can Improve Customer and Employee Engagement

Don't think gamification is right for you? Expert Gabe Zichermann says using online and offline gaming elements can improve engagement for all types of businesses

9. How to Maintain the Focus to Run a Business

Serial entrepreneur Jen Groover offers advice on how to get the mental clarity you need to stay at the top of your game as an entrepreneur.

8. How to Stop a Competitor from Using a Similar Business Name

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains the steps you can take to protect your name.

7. The Biggest Legal Mistake to Avoid in Partnerships

About to strike a business partnership? Attorney Nina Kaufman shares advice on how to do it right.

6. How Gamification Can Help Attract New Customers

Expert Gabe Zichermann explains how adding gaming features to your site can surpass traditional loyalty programs when it comes to generating new business.

5. The Biggest SEO Mistake: Spamming

Search Engine Land editor Danny Sullivan explains why you should be optimizing content for people -- not for the search engines.

4. Why a Facebook Page Isn't Enough For Your Business

Your website is all about your brand while Facebook is a social network that you can't control.

3. How to Legally Protect Your Home If Your Business Is Sued

Before starting up, it's important to set up protections for your personal assets, including your home. Attorney Mark Kohler explains.

2. How to Maintain a Positive Attitude As a Business Owner

Running your own business can be a rollercoaster ride, especially in a rocky economy. How can you stay optimistic in tough times? Serial entrepreneur Jen Groover offers her tips.

1. 3 Ways Gamification Can Make Marketing More Fun

Here are real-world examples of how companies have seen big results from adding gaming elements to their online and offline campaigns.