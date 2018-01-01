Hiten Samtani is an editorial intern and contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com.
Growth Strategies
Entrepreneur's Most Popular '60-Second Solutions' of 2012
The appeal of gamification, how to avoid legal pitfalls, search engine optimization, and more top our list of your favorite videos offering fast fixes to your business challenges.
Growth Strategies
Entrepreneur's 10 Most Helpful Stories of 2012
Richard Branson on why we need more women at the top, how to avoid home business snafus, a rubric for networking, Google versus Apple, and more.
Growth Strategies
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Videos of 2012
Barbara Corcoran on angel investing, Gary Vaynerchuck on the entrepreneur's lifestyle, Jane Wurwand on creativity, and more. Presenting our most popular videos of the year.
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012
From a new take on networking to insider tips from Richard Branson, Mark Cuban and Marissa Mayer, here are the stories that became our reader favorites this year.
Technology
3 Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping Over Mobile Devices
With cyber criminals targeting mobile users more than ever, keep security top-of-mind this holiday season.
Marketing
Grant Cardone's Strategies for Sales Success
Sales can seem like a daunting task, particularly in a sluggish economy. Consider these tips to develop a winning approach for your business.
Project Grow
Zig Ziglar Remembered on Social Media
The transformative speaker and author on leadership died this morning at the age of 86. Here are some early reactions from the web.
Technology
Are You Ready for the Digital Holiday Shopping Rush? (Infographic)
Most small businesses aren't equipped to handle the demand online or over mobile, a new report says.
Marketing
On Social Media, Share Content That Makes Your Followers Say 'Holy Smokes!'
Online marketing expert Jason Falls on how to use social media for business.
Marketing
3 Steps to an Online Marketing Makeover
From content and email marketing to social media, John Jantsch shares tips and resources for building a stellar web presence for your business.