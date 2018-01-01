Hiten Samtani

Hiten Samtani

Guest Writer

Hiten Samtani is an editorial intern and contributing writer for Entrepreneur.com.

More From Hiten Samtani

Entrepreneur's Most Popular '60-Second Solutions' of 2012
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur's Most Popular '60-Second Solutions' of 2012

The appeal of gamification, how to avoid legal pitfalls, search engine optimization, and more top our list of your favorite videos offering fast fixes to your business challenges.
2 min read
Entrepreneur's 10 Most Helpful Stories of 2012
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur's 10 Most Helpful Stories of 2012

Richard Branson on why we need more women at the top, how to avoid home business snafus, a rubric for networking, Google versus Apple, and more.
2 min read
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Videos of 2012
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Videos of 2012

Barbara Corcoran on angel investing, Gary Vaynerchuck on the entrepreneur's lifestyle, Jane Wurwand on creativity, and more. Presenting our most popular videos of the year.
3 min read
Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012

From a new take on networking to insider tips from Richard Branson, Mark Cuban and Marissa Mayer, here are the stories that became our reader favorites this year.
2 min read
3 Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping Over Mobile Devices
Technology

3 Tips for Safe Holiday Shopping Over Mobile Devices

With cyber criminals targeting mobile users more than ever, keep security top-of-mind this holiday season.
Grant Cardone's Strategies for Sales Success
Marketing

Grant Cardone's Strategies for Sales Success

Sales can seem like a daunting task, particularly in a sluggish economy. Consider these tips to develop a winning approach for your business.
Zig Ziglar Remembered on Social Media
Project Grow

Zig Ziglar Remembered on Social Media

The transformative speaker and author on leadership died this morning at the age of 86. Here are some early reactions from the web.
1 min read
Are You Ready for the Digital Holiday Shopping Rush? (Infographic)
Technology

Are You Ready for the Digital Holiday Shopping Rush? (Infographic)

Most small businesses aren't equipped to handle the demand online or over mobile, a new report says.
On Social Media, Share Content That Makes Your Followers Say 'Holy Smokes!'
Marketing

On Social Media, Share Content That Makes Your Followers Say 'Holy Smokes!'

Online marketing expert Jason Falls on how to use social media for business.
3 Steps to an Online Marketing Makeover
Marketing

3 Steps to an Online Marketing Makeover

From content and email marketing to social media, John Jantsch shares tips and resources for building a stellar web presence for your business.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.