From a new take on networking to insider tips from Richard Branson, Mark Cuban and Marissa Mayer, here are the stories that became our reader favorites this year.

We dived into our data to determine which stories created the greatest buzz. This year's most popular reads provide a myriad of tools and tips for the entrepreneurial journey. They include success secrets from industry titans, guides to navigate the latest in social media marketing, and even the British billionaire's impassioned call for excommunicating the office tie.

Here is a countdown of Entrepreneur.com's top stories of 2012.

10: Seven Secrets of Self-Made Multimillionaires

Sales pro and 'Turnaround King' Grant Cardone examines the habits of the super-rich, and how to make them your own.

9: Richard Branson's 5 Rules for Good Business

Opportunities for disruptive ideas have never been more abundant. Here's the maverick entrepreneur's take on how to make the most of those innovative ideas.

8: Why This Tiny Cube Might Be Your Next Office PC

The grapefruit-size Xi3 comes with useful interactive features and convenient upgrading options.

7: How Google's Marissa Mayer Prevents Burnout

Yahoo's new head honcho suggests three steps to getting you -- and your employees -- back in balance.

6: 10 Little Known Social Media Tools You Should Be Using -- Now

Tools to kickstart -- or supercharge -- your social media campaign.

5: Richard Branson on Office Ties and the Company Dress Code

The British billionaire calls for banishing the tie as the corporate uniform.

4: 100 Brilliant Companies 2012

Entrepreneur's annual look at the brightest ideas, the hottest industries and the most insightful innovators. These are the companies that raised the bar and, in some cases, created it.

3: Mark Cuban's 12 Rules for Startups

The billionaire tech entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks offers his best advice, from hiring passionate employees to never hiring a PR firm.

2: Forget Networking. How to Be a Connector

Stride across various worlds to find new friends, acquaintances and future business allies. Here's how.

1: How Pinterest Is Becoming the Next Big Thing in Social Media for Business

Social media expert Jason Falls looks at how the online 'pinboard' can be a powerful marketing and traffic-driving tool.