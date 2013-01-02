Pitching

Tips for Pitching the Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tips for Pitching the Media
Image credit: Shutterstock
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Winning publicity and media exposure is part of an entrepreneur's job.

Especially when you're just starting or growing a business, it's critically important to get your name out there. You already know that your product or service is innovative, game-changing and indispensable. Now it's time to let everyone else know that it is, too.

I've shared a few tips for how to pitch the media in this video, ahead of Entrepreneur's Growth Conference in Dallas on Jan. 10, where we'll invite attendees to pitch our editors. Here are some pointers:

1. Keep your pitch short and snappy. If you're pitching a journalist in person, make your presentation shorter than three minutes. If you're pitching via email, keep your pitch equally short -- perhaps just a few sentences or short paragraphs, with relevant contact information. Keep in mind, we hear from a lot of you. 

2. Grab our attention. Tell us why we should be writing about your company. Wow us with at least one fascinating tidbit, such as what inspired you to start your company. Think about what the headline for your story is. Don't forget to communicate your passion for your product or service, which will help make your pitch memorable. 

3. What's the "takeaway" of your story? Yes, we know you want us to write a profile of your company. But we typically look for entrepreneurs whose stories provide lessons for other business owners. So tell us about something unique or unusual that you've done, that other business owners might learn from. Done something groundbreaking with your marketing? Manage your employees in a special way? Gotten creative in how you've found financing? That's all stuff we can build a story around. 

4. Make your pitch to the media different than the one you use for investors. Journalists are not venture capitalists, so we don't want to hear that your company seeks to serve a [insert number here]-billion-dollar industry. Our eyes glaze over when you use words like "synergy" "next-generation" or "bleeding-edge." As writers, editors, bloggers or video producers, we're far more interested in the quirky bits of your entrepreneurial journey. Don't sell us your product; sell us your story. 

5. Share your challenges. It's tough being a business owner. We want to hear about the obstacles you're facing, especially if countless other entrepreneurs are facing them, too. And if you've found a way to overcome those obstacles, we want to hear about that, too. That way, we can shine a light on the problem and hopefully bring about solutions and even social or governmental change. The more candid you are, the more interested we'll be in working with you.


 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pitching

How to Pitch Your Business, Product or Idea to Industry Experts

Pitching

A Few Pointers on the Worst Ways to Write A Pitch Deck

Pitching

The One Question You Must Be Prepared to Answer When Pitching Investors