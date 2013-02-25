How to Make the Hiring Process Less Painful (Infographic)

February 25, 2013 1 min read

The hiring process is often a long and arduous one, for both companies and candidates. Often business owners are so concerned about finding top talent, that they can discourage good candidates in the process.

From job postings that don't accurately reflect your brand to not following up with potential hires, there are several key opportunities to put your best foot forward as an employer that you may be missing.

The infographic below, from employment screening agency HireRight, has a collection of data from job seekers that they wish employers would take note of.