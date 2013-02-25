Donald Trump for SBA Chief? Our Facebook Fans Weigh In

February 25, 2013 2 min read

Who would you like to see head up the Small Business Administration? Donald Trump? How about former Republican presidential candidate and Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney or tech billionaire Mark Cuban?

Those are the top choices of Entrepreneur's Facebook fans.

SBA chief Karen Mills recently announced that she will not stay on for a second term at the agency. There has been no official announcement yet on who will take her place. We asked our Facebook fans last week to tell us who they would like to see in her stead.

Many fans nominated themselves, and a handful said they thought the agency should be scrapped completely. Here's a list of other choices that surfaced.

Mills, who came from the private sector, says her replacement must be devoted to small-business owners and entrepreneurs. "I always say I have the best job, because I represent and become the voice of 28 million small businesses all around this country in a country that values and promotes its entrepreneurs," Mills said Friday in a talk with reporters. "I know the next person will share this passion."

