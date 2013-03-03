Recovery Time: 3 Big Brands Bounce Back After Social Media Fails (Infographic)

It seems like every day we could report on another PR crisis hitting some unfortunate brand. But what's the real effect of these crises, and how long do they typically last?

Social media monitoring company SDL took a look at three brands that faced a PR crisis since social media has become ubiquitous--United, Nestle, and Dominos--to find out how long it took each to recover.

The results are compiled in the infographic below.

As you can see, it took some (Nestle) longer than others to recover its positive online sentiment. But hey--at least they all recovered.