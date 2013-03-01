Starting a Business

A Look Inside NYC's Entrepreneurial Landscape

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Look Inside NYC's Entrepreneurial Landscape
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With immigration reform a hotly debated topic, the past, present and future of immigrant entrepreneurship in the U.S. takes on new importance. A new exhibit at New York City's Tenement Museum offers the chance to explore the immigrant-owned small businesses that once occupied in the city's Lower East Side.

The exhibit was the backdrop of an event yesterday for Etsy, a Brooklyn-based online marketplace for handmade goods, to tout its role in the New York City tech startup community. The company is just one of many showcased in "We Are Made in NY," a new campaign to promote entrepreneurship launched this week. The program celebrates more than 900 locally-based tech startups and aims to help people find jobs, learn tech skills, or launch new tech companies, with the support of the New York City government.

Etsy Made in NY

The program is touted as a "one-stop shop" that aggregates the city's resources, including free technology classes, help with government contracts for women and minority-owned businesses, funding for early-stage startups, and support for immigrant entrepreneurs.

Etsy CEO Chad Dickerson spoke at last night's event about his company's role in the New York City tech-startup community. "New York tech companies have a huge advantage over tech companies anywhere else. Because as you can see in the street life here, New York represents a melting pot of different people, different nationalities, lots of different types of commerce, and in some ways I think New York is like the Internet itself," he said. "[Bringing together people from] all different walks of life."

Related: Bringing Online Shopping to Life: How Etsy Experiments with Retail as a Brand Experience

New York is home to 17,500 of the site's sellers and the site employs 300 in its office, located in the art-and-tech hub section of Brooklyn called DUMBO. New York state is second only to California in Etsy sales.

Etsy Made in NY
Photo Courtesy of Keiko Niwa

The events attendees were taken on the museum's Shop Life tour which tells the stories of the merchants that had set up shop at 97 Orchard Street over the years. A re-created 1870's German beer saloon takes you inside the lives of the former owners John and Caroline Schneider, their contribution to the budding German-American neighborhood known at the time as Kleindeutschland, and their attempts at achieving the American dream.

Related: How to 'Virtually' March on Washington for Immigration Reform 

Etsy Made in NY
Photo Courtesy of Keiko Niwa

An "interactive sales counter" where visitors select artifacts is brought to life with audio and video clips. It explores the experiences of a 1902 kosher butcher shop owned by Israel and Goldie Lustgarten, a 1930s auctioneer named Max Marcus, and 1970s undergarment discounters Frances and Sidney Meda.

And while the ethnic makeup and economic environment of the neighborhood has changed over the past nearly 150 years, the story of immigrant-owned small businesses continues. According to report conducted by the Fiscal Policy Institute, 48% of small businesses currently in New York City are owned by immigrants. The tour ends with a short video interview with one of today's immigrant entrepreneurs.

The Shop Life tour is open to the public and given several times daily. Tickets are $25 for adults.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Seeking Capital? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Are Accelerator Programs Right for Your Business?