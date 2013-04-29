Marketing

How to Maximize Every Sales Opportunity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Maximize Every Sales Opportunity
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
International Sales Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Selling is the foundation for success in any economy but none more so than the one we are in today. In a market that is highly competitive, operates on razor-thin margins and where technological advancements can wipe out entire industries overnight, you are either doing the selling or being sold. That means you are engaged in selling in almost every aspect of your job.

Here are 3 tips to ensure you are maximizing every sales opportunity that comes your way:

1. Set goals that exceed your target.
Look at the top achievers in your market and increase your targets by ten times what they do. Then create a plan based on this new impractical goal. I did this at the age of 25 in an industry I had no experience in. The top people were making $60,000 a year, so I created a plan for how I would make ten times that or $600,000. Seems crazy, right? It was. I never hit my target, but I did get in the top 1 percent of all the sales people in that industry.

Related: 5 Secrets to Winning More Sales

2. Have a "why" to keep you motivated.
Sales people and organizations we work with are often missing a purpose to keep them motivated about their proposition. These kinds of targets will keep you focused while providing you with reasons to push hard in the marketplace. I use very aggressive financial planning to keep me motivated. The best sales people I have ever met know how to bank their earnings and are driven to create even more income. My goal is to accumulate ten times my income in savings. That means, if I make $100,000 dollars a year, I want $1 million in savings and if I make $1 million a year, I want $10 million in savings. This kind of purpose keeps me grinding.

3. Make sure you are sold first.
The most important sale you will make in your lifetime is the one you make to yourself. When I first started my consulting business, I would cold call a specific market to sign up clients. Once I was done, before moving on to the next market, I would call every client back to gather their success stories. This made me even more deeply committed to what I do for people, which made me lethal in the next market. I start each day by making a list of clients who love our products and services and my sales team shares a list of their own winning clients who love what we are doing.

High achieving sales people understand that prospects don't just appear and sales don't just close. They must stay on an aggressive hunt to keep their pipeline full.

Related: How to Build a Brand Experience for Customers
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content

Marketing

4 Tips for Building Your PR Toolbox

Marketing

There Is More to Growth-Hacking Than You Know