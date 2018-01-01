Grant Cardone

Work-Life Balance
Actually, You Do Have Time for Both Your Family and Your Business
Put your family on your schedule every day.
Closing Sales
4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal
If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
Motivation
Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.
Problems and mistakes are always discouraging but success is all about learning and moving on smarter.
Personal Finance
You'll Never Get Rich Playing Defense With Your Money
You can't save your way to wealth.
Consultants and Advisors
When to Hire a Consultant
Good consultants are expensive but their worth the money if you do your part.
Success
3 Traits Vital to Success
The foundation of success is what you do every day.
Closing Sales
Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect
Working on a hypothetical deal with a teammate is a low-stakes way to identify issues, development areas and strengths.
Success
Dealing Well With Setbacks Is Just as Important as Taking Advantage of Opportunities
You can never lose everything because you are much more than your material possessions.
Personal Branding
Are You Omnipresent or Just Making Excuses?
Imagine what it would be like if you, your brand and your company could be everywhere all the time.
Career Growth
The Big Question Is Are You in the Right Job?
No matter what your job is, keep adding skills, expanding knowledge and building confidence.
Power Couples
How to Achieve More Success as a Couple
Hold each other accountable and encourage each other to do more, not less.
Personal Development
Be Tough on Yourself
Good people never regret doing the right thing.
Success Strategies
You Need a Life Strategy Because Extraordinary Lives Don't Happen by Accident
No extraordinary person started out that way.
Planning
Your Odds of Succeeding Improve When You Create a Success Plan
People seldom achieve anything significant by stumbling around day to day.
Sales Prospects
12 Kinds of Sales Prospects and Why You Need to Create a List for Each One
You turn prospects into customers by talking with them, so get on the phone.