Grant Cardone is an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media and finance. His five privately held companies have annual revenues exceeding $100 million. Forbes named Cardone #1 of the "25 Marketing Influencers to Watch in 2017".

Actually, You Do Have Time for Both Your Family and Your Business
Work-Life Balance

Actually, You Do Have Time for Both Your Family and Your Business

Put your family on your schedule every day.
5 min read
4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal
Closing Sales

4 Rules of Engagement That Wildly Increase Your Odds of Closing the Deal

If someone calls about what you sell, call them back. Not in a week, right now.
6 min read
Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.
Motivation

Slumps Are Part of the Game. Winning Requires Knowing How to Get Back on Track.

Problems and mistakes are always discouraging but success is all about learning and moving on smarter.
4 min read
You'll Never Get Rich Playing Defense With Your Money
Personal Finance

You'll Never Get Rich Playing Defense With Your Money

You can't save your way to wealth.
4 min read
When to Hire a Consultant
Consultants and Advisors

When to Hire a Consultant

Good consultants are expensive but their worth the money if you do your part.
5 min read
3 Traits Vital to Success
Success

3 Traits Vital to Success

The foundation of success is what you do every day.
4 min read
Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect
Closing Sales

Role-Playing Is the Practice That Makes Perfect

Working on a hypothetical deal with a teammate is a low-stakes way to identify issues, development areas and strengths.
4 min read
Dealing Well With Setbacks Is Just as Important as Taking Advantage of Opportunities
Success

Dealing Well With Setbacks Is Just as Important as Taking Advantage of Opportunities

You can never lose everything because you are much more than your material possessions.
4 min read
Are You Omnipresent or Just Making Excuses?
Personal Branding

Are You Omnipresent or Just Making Excuses?

Imagine what it would be like if you, your brand and your company could be everywhere all the time.
4 min read
The Big Question Is Are You in the Right Job?
Career Growth

The Big Question Is Are You in the Right Job?

No matter what your job is, keep adding skills, expanding knowledge and building confidence.
4 min read
How to Achieve More Success as a Couple
Power Couples

How to Achieve More Success as a Couple

Hold each other accountable and encourage each other to do more, not less.
4 min read
Be Tough on Yourself
Personal Development

Be Tough on Yourself

Good people never regret doing the right thing.
4 min read
You Need a Life Strategy Because Extraordinary Lives Don't Happen by Accident
Success Strategies

You Need a Life Strategy Because Extraordinary Lives Don't Happen by Accident

No extraordinary person started out that way.
5 min read
Your Odds of Succeeding Improve When You Create a Success Plan
Planning

Your Odds of Succeeding Improve When You Create a Success Plan

People seldom achieve anything significant by stumbling around day to day.
4 min read
12 Kinds of Sales Prospects and Why You Need to Create a List for Each One
Sales Prospects

12 Kinds of Sales Prospects and Why You Need to Create a List for Each One

You turn prospects into customers by talking with them, so get on the phone.
8 min read
