Franchises

Top Food Franchises of 2013

Top Food Franchises of 2013
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

Franchising and food: They go together like peanut butter and jelly. Many of the oldest, largest and most successful franchises in the U.S. and around the world are restaurants or other food-related businesses. In fact, 122 of the companies on our annual Franchise 500® ranking--almost a quarter of the list--are food businesses. You'll find them all here, divided by category and ranking, along with some stats and stories about what's going on in the world of food franchising.

Entrepreneur's rankings are based on objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. They are not intended as an endorsement of any particular franchise, but simply as a starting point for your own research. Always conduct your due diligence before investing: Read the company's legal documents, consult with a lawyer and an accountant and talk to other franchisees about their experiences.

Baked Goods

Chicken

Coffee

Full-Service Restaurants

Hamburgers

Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

Juice Bars

Mexican Food

Pizza

Retail Food Sales

Sandwiches

Miscellaneous Quick Service

 

