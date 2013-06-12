Marketing

When Marketing Online, Be Natural and Earn Trust

Social media. E-mail marketing. Guest blogging.

When it comes to marketing your startup online, there's a lot to consider. So much, even some of the best digital marketers can't get everything right all of the time.

That's why we hosted a Google Hangout called "The Best Marketing Advice You're Not Following," based on our recent article on the same topic. It is the first in a seven-part video series where we speak with the best minds in marketing to help elevate your small business. 

In this installment, we chatted with entrepreneur, marketer and author Peter Shankman, email marketing consultant and author DJ Waldow, and Rick Mulready, a social-media marketing consultant, all members of our Team Digital. They dsicussed how important it is to "ditch the Franken-speak" and sound natural in your marketing copy, being humorous and earning trust from your customers.

If you missed the live discussion, a copy of the video is below.  

