Marketing

3 Content Aggregation Tools for Social Media Marketing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Content Aggregation Tools for Social Media Marketing
Image credit: Black Hat Palace
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest -- your social media streams are full of customer-generated content that you can use to help market your business. From spontaneous expressions of joy over your service to photographic evidence of your product being used, these posts can turn a browser into a customer.

To take full advantage of these powerful posts, you need a tool that pulls them all together in one place. For that, you have options. Here's a look at three we found useful:

1. RebelMouse
This online tool curates a collection of social-media posts and turns them into an easy to scan, grid style, never-ending page. Use RebelMouse to connect all of your social-media accounts including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr. Then paste the embed code on your own website for an instant wall of information.

You can also use RebelMouse pages to curate industry news or compile company mentions using hashtags and keywords. You can also run a collection of tweets from a variety of people using Twitter Lists.

RebelMouse is free to use but if you want to remove the Following and Featured sidebar boxes from your page, or host the page on your own domain, that costs $9.99 a month.

Related: 3 Free Apps to Help You Network Like a Pro

2. Paper.li
You can turn your favorite social media posts into a digital newspaper with Paper.li. The online tool curates the social media content you specify based on keywords, hashtags and selected accounts. You can also add information from any RSS feed. Then, the tool looks for URLs in the posts and extracts the content. Instead of posting a tweet with a link, Paper.li posts the linked content, be it an article, video or photo.

All content is prioritized and categorized based on your specifications. The finished product can be embedded on a website or shared through a link. The system automatically creates a new paper on a daily, weekly or twice daily schedule. As soon as the paper is ready, Paper.li automatically tweets with @user mentions for the original content creators.

A basic Paper.li account is free. If you go Pro for $9 a month you can move your paper to a custom domain, run ads, gets stats via Google Analytics and produce a newsletter.

3. Postano
Postano essentially turns social media posts into dynamic marketing displays. Imagine an industry convention where every hashtagged tweet shows up on a giant monitor in real time. Or a retail store window with a 10-foot display of the brand's Facebook and Pinterest posts. And they don't stop with the usual players. Postano can pull results from Foursquare, Blogger, Vine and Flickr, too. The best thing about a Postano display is that it gets people looking up instead of down at their phone.

The average Postano installation starts at $25,000 and that includes a full year of content management.

Related: Simple and Creative Alternatives to Using PowerPoint for Presentations
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Tips for Marketing a Service Business

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

4 Tips for Building Your PR Toolbox