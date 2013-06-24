3 Content Aggregation Tools for Social Media Marketing

June 24, 2013 3 min read

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest -- your social media streams are full of customer-generated content that you can use to help market your business. From spontaneous expressions of joy over your service to photographic evidence of your product being used, these posts can turn a browser into a customer.

To take full advantage of these powerful posts, you need a tool that pulls them all together in one place. For that, you have options. Here's a look at three we found useful:

1. RebelMouse

This online tool curates a collection of social-media posts and turns them into an easy to scan, grid style, never-ending page. Use RebelMouse to connect all of your social-media accounts including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Tumblr. Then paste the embed code on your own website for an instant wall of information.

You can also use RebelMouse pages to curate industry news or compile company mentions using hashtags and keywords. You can also run a collection of tweets from a variety of people using Twitter Lists.

RebelMouse is free to use but if you want to remove the Following and Featured sidebar boxes from your page, or host the page on your own domain, that costs $9.99 a month.

2. Paper.li

You can turn your favorite social media posts into a digital newspaper with Paper.li. The online tool curates the social media content you specify based on keywords, hashtags and selected accounts. You can also add information from any RSS feed. Then, the tool looks for URLs in the posts and extracts the content. Instead of posting a tweet with a link, Paper.li posts the linked content, be it an article, video or photo.

All content is prioritized and categorized based on your specifications. The finished product can be embedded on a website or shared through a link. The system automatically creates a new paper on a daily, weekly or twice daily schedule. As soon as the paper is ready, Paper.li automatically tweets with @user mentions for the original content creators.

A basic Paper.li account is free. If you go Pro for $9 a month you can move your paper to a custom domain, run ads, gets stats via Google Analytics and produce a newsletter.

3. Postano

Postano essentially turns social media posts into dynamic marketing displays. Imagine an industry convention where every hashtagged tweet shows up on a giant monitor in real time. Or a retail store window with a 10-foot display of the brand's Facebook and Pinterest posts. And they don't stop with the usual players. Postano can pull results from Foursquare, Blogger, Vine and Flickr, too. The best thing about a Postano display is that it gets people looking up instead of down at their phone.

The average Postano installation starts at $25,000 and that includes a full year of content management.

