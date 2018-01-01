Cynthia Boris

Cynthia Boris is a freelance writer based in Orange County, Calif. Covering all things tech and TV, her work has appeared on websites such as Tecca, MarketingPilgrim, SheKnows and io9.

Business Unusual

From what's selling to what's hidden in storage, these apps help put inventory control in the palm of your hand.
3 min read
Technology

These digital tools can help you stay on track and stick to your New Year's resolutions, for once.
3 min read
Technology

These tools can help you stay healthy and on track to grow your business right.
4 min read
Project Grow

From soothing music to helpful techniques for calming down, these apps can be handy for over worked business owners.
3 min read
Technology

When you're on the road, communicating with your employees isn't always easy. These tools can help.
4 min read
Technology

Consider these four options for selling your wares on the world's biggest social network.
4 min read
Technology

If managing payroll eats up too much of your time these apps and services can help simplify the process.
3 min read
Technology

If identity theft and government requests for information are making you think twice about the virtual tracks you're creating, consider one of these options for masking your movements online.
3 min read
Technology

Here's how you can simplify the process and reduce the stress and frustration of an unruly email account.
4 min read
Marketing

With these tools, you can turn customer-generated social content into marketing for your business.
3 min read
Technology

These web apps can help you know if your remote workers are on task or slacking off.
4 min read
Technology

With these tools you can collect new contacts and keep track of the ones you already have.
3 min read
Technology

Use these mobile tools to find parking faster, navigate smarter and even locate more desirable airplane seats.
3 min read
Technology

Consider these options for making creative and inspiring presentations.
3 min read
Technology

A look at tools that take a creative approach to planning a small project.
3 min read
