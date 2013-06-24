Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Small-Business Workers

June 24, 2013 5 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Jobs growth on Main Street -- a traditional driver of past U.S. economic recoveries -- so far has been largely stagnant.

Faced with challenges, from taxes to anticipated rising health-care costs, many small-business owners remain in a holding pattern. They're not making substantial spending decisions, including hiring.

Given small employers' role in the broader economy, CardHub, a website for credit card, financial and jobs advice, has released a new ranking of the best and worst American cities for small-business workers and job seekers.

In other words, if you prefer to work for a mom-and-pop firm, you may want to think twice about like Riverside, Calif., and instead focus on metropolises such as Denver, according to the CardHub rated cities based on 10 metrics, including net small-business job growth, the variety of industries and small business vitality -- a measure of small business concentration and growth. The analysis focused on small employers in the 30 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

"There are a lot of surveys looking at the best places to start a business for entrepreneurs. But there's been little on the other side of the coin," said John Kiernan, a senior analyst for CardHub, based in Washington, D.C.

While the nation's unemployment rate is at 7.6 percent, an alternate rate that counts discouraged Americans who've quit looking or are underemployed is nearly 14 percent.

"Given how tough the job market remains to be following the recession, we thought it would be interesting and helpful to look at where the most opportunities are," Kiernan said.

Bottom 5 Worst Cities for Small Business 26. San Diego 27. Philadelphia 28. Sacramento 29. Riverside 30. Detroit Source: Cardhub The Worst ... For select cities that ranked among the bottom of the CardHub list, including San Diego, Philadelphia and Sacramento, trends that worked against them included wide exposure to the housing downturn and still weak regional economies. Riverside: This Southern California community experienced a massive run-up and collapse in housing prices over the past several years. Among the 30 cities CardHub evaluated, Riverside ranked last in terms of number of small businesses per capita, small-business vitality and unemployment rate. Detroit: Bailouts helped prop up the Motor City. But Detroit's small-business community continues to be hit by one of the lowest number of small businesses per capita—22 among the study's list of 30 cities. Detroit's net small-business job growth came in at 27 out of 30; and 26 out of 30 for industry variety. Of course, not all Detroit entrepreneurs agree with the "worst" moniker. "I think the overall mood in Detroit is still positive," said Joseph McClure, founder of McClure's Pickles. A Michigan native, he transformed an abandoned American Axle & Manufacturing warehouse in Detroit into a new pickle factory. In Detroit, "real estate is going up due to the affordable prices, restaurants and business are popping up," he said.