Heesun Wee

Heesun Wee

Heesun Wee is an editor at CNBC.com.

More From Heesun Wee

U.S. Is Losing the Global Startup Race
Immigration

U.S. Is Losing the Global Startup Race

Obama's executive actions on immigration don't focus on a key startup problem: Few skilled workers.
5 min read
GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys Settle Legal Dispute
Apology

GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys Settle Legal Dispute

The startup toymaker has reached a settlement with the band, which includes a public apology and donation to charity on the part of GoldieBlox.
3 min read
Why Your Small Business Is at Risk of a Hack Attack
Technology

Why Your Small Business Is at Risk of a Hack Attack

In the wake of the Target and Neiman Marcus data breaches, startups and small businesses should realize they aren't immune.
5 min read
Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Small-Business Workers
Growth Strategies

Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Small-Business Workers

These cities offer the most promise for job seekers who prefer mom-and-pop shops, according to a new ranking.
5 min read
How 3-D Printing Is Becoming a Game-Changer Across Industries
Technology

How 3-D Printing Is Becoming a Game-Changer Across Industries

Here's a look at five ways 3-D printing is refashioning product manufacturing, from housewares to shoes and even fine art.
10 Cool American-Made Products
Starting a Business

10 Cool American-Made Products

See some of the innovative products that are made in the U.S.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.