How to Use Social Media and Not Feel Overwhelmed

I'm very wary of "social-media experts" using robots to publish to their social channel. When something happens like a Hurricane Sandy, you run the very real risk of being the jerk tweeting some stupid article about "how to get more followers on Twitter" while the rest of the world is talking about things that matter. Kerri, you should be overwhelmed, as you're trying to do too much. Instead, pick one or two channels you can comfortably handle as a regular human being and focus on that. Think about who you want to engage, and make a habit of checking what those people are saying and looking for opportunities to interact. Personally, while I "follow" thousands on Twitter, I never look at my main feed. I keep a private list on Twitter of reporters, clients, prospects and other influencers in my industry and check in on them twice a day for five minutes. If I see a tweet that I can comment on, I'll engage that person and mention them in my response. You're far better being human and making impact on other humans than you are acting like a robot and making noise that no one hears.Adam Kleinberg, Traction Follow @adamkleinberg