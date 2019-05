12 Social Media Mistakes That Entrepreneurs Make

Each new platform that comes along is a new bell or whistle. It's easy to get lost in the buzz and fun of something new and exciting and there is merit in trying to be first in your competitive set to figure something out and win the hearts and minds of customers. But we're overthinking things. There are several hundred blog posts about how to use Vine for business or how to use the new Instagram Video (InstaVid?) for business out there and these services are months, if not weeks old. Social media is a unique channel of communications, but it's still just a channel to communicate with an audience. If you need a consultant or blogger to tell you how to leverage six seconds of video to communicate with your customers, you probably shouldn't use the platform at all. Define your audience. Know what they would see, read or hear and say, "Holy Smokes! That's cool!" Then go produce that using the channel in question. This ain't rocket surgery.Jason Falls, CafePress Follow @JasonFalls