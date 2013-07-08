12 Social Media Mistakes That Entrepreneurs Make

Ignoring social media altogether, because they don't have time to understand its impact. They write it off in the name of focusing on other more pressing priorities -- or they misinterpret social media as distractions, silly networks and apps that kids use. Another mistake business owners make is they jump in to all of the hottest social properties without considering the importance of behavior. Let's stop talking about social media and start talking about how customers can connect, learn, share. Take the time to really think about how you can use social (and mobile) to deliver value to customers and strengthen your brand promise.

