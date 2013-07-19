A Path to Better Maps: Apple Buys Data Mapping Startup Locationary

July 19, 2013 2 min read

Sometimes in business when you make a mistake, you say you're sorry and then right the wrong. It appears that's part of what Apple is doing with its acquisition of Toronto-based data-mapping startup Locationary. The news was confirmed by AllThingsD.

It's no secret that Apple has had difficulty with its Maps app for iPhones and iPads. Last year, when Apple stopped using Google Maps data and started using its own, customers complained that the quality of the information had plummeted. Chief Executive Tim Cook issued an apology to customers, saying the company fell short on its commitment to deliver the best possible product experience to customers.

Now, enter Locationary. It has a service called Saturn that collects user-submitted data to keep tabs on local businesses, tracking information like hours of operation and products and services offered. Apple hasn't disclosed details about how it will use Locationary to beef up its own Maps app.

Last week, Google updated its Google Maps app and made it available on iPhones and iPads. The redesign includes a number of useful features that improve the app's search and navigation.

For more, see the report on AllThingsD.

