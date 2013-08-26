12 Personal Habits of Successful Marketers

I take action without hesitation. I trust my gut on the right thing to when faced with any business decision, and I don't procrastinate when I know what I need to do. Without action, results can't manifest, and I've found that many people know what they need to do, but have trouble taking action on it. If you can overcome your hesitations and excuses, you'll find that you can be much more productive.



Jayson DeMers, AudienceBloomFollow @JaysonDeMers