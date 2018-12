Meet Entrepreneur's College Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalists

September 6, 2012 1 min read

Each year, Entrepreneur looks to spotlight a young entrepreneur in its annual College Entrepreneur contest. Meet the finalists in the running for College Entrepreneur of 2012!

Neil Soni

Company: CollegeZen

Attends: Carnegie Mellon University

Jorjon Tang

Company: Vantage Realized

Attends: Arizona State University

Bryan Silverman

Company: Star Toilet Paper

Attends: Duke University

Rishabh Jain

Company: Invisergy

Attends: University of Pennsylvania

Daniel Peng

Company: Archon Medical Technologies

Attends: Johns Hopkins University

Please be advised that actual surgery footage appears in this video from approximately :30 to 1:10 seconds. Viewer discretion is advised.