Young Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012

Young Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories of 2012
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A person could tell a lot about YoungEntrepreneur.com readers just by looking at the site's top 10 most read stories from 2012.

Among other things, you're seeking knowledge about tackling common start-up obstacles like writing a head-turning business plan, designing a logo or just naming a business. You're also in search of inspiration, no matter if Richard Branson serves as a story's protagonist or not. But chances are, if he's in it, you're reading it. You also like Shark Tank and debunking entrepreneurial myths too.

But don't take our word for it. Here is a list of YoungEntrepreneur.com's top 10 most popular stories of 2012:

1. How Young Entrepreneurs Turned a Tweet from Richard Branson into $1 Million
In starting up, whatever you do, do not miss an opportunity to meet tastemakers like Sir Richard Branson. Here's how two young founders met the billionaire and won him over.

2. 12 Golden Rules of Email Etiquette
Not sticking to the basic etiquette of email can lead to annoyed friends or even get you into hot water at work. Here's how to refine your approach.

3. 10 Top Reasons Why First-Time Entrepreneurs Fail
You never want to make the same mistake twice, but isn't success sweeter when you don't make any? Here are some reasons why businesses fail and tips for how to avoid it.

4. How to Craft a Business Plan That’ll Turn Investors’ Heads
A business plan is the minimum requirement you need before asking anyone for money to build your business. Here is what it should include.

5. 7 Lessons Every Young Entrepreneur Can Learn From ‘SharkTank’
Even as the shark infested TV show can be intimidating, the business lessons are plentiful. Here are some inspired tips that even off-camera entrepreneurs can learn.

6. 10 Things Colleges Don’t Tell Young Entrepreneurs at Graduation
A college degree can give grads confidence and poise. But it won't guarantee business success.

7. 10 Inspirational Quotes From Top Entrepreneurial Leaders
For those plugging away on their startups on days when everyone else has off, here are a few choice words of wisdom to keep you going strong.

8. 5 Trends Entrepreneurs Should Consider When Naming a Startup
When coming up with a name for your startup, don't consider it lightly. But do consider these business-name trends.

9. 5 Myths About Being an Entrepreneur
Starting up isn't always going to land you fame and fortune, but, if you're lucky, you will control your own destiny. Before you start up, consider the truth about common myths.

10. The Logo Mishaps of Giant Brands
Even the world's most iconic brands make mistakes. Here are five giant company logos that now serve as giant cautionary tales.

What was your favorite YE story from 2012? Let us know which one and why in the comments section below.

