What the World's Oldest People Have in Common (Infographic)

Everyone has heard the saying “with age comes wisdom.” But what do the oldest people in the world have in common – and what can we learn from them?

There are only 300 to 450 estimated living centenarians – people aged 100 years or older – worldwide. People 110 or older are even rarer, with only 65 known supercentenarians alive right now, according to an infographic compiled by TopCollegesOnline.org.

The similarities among their habits and histories may surprise you. Exercising is a one commonality, but so is being born in fall and coming from a large family. The oldest person on record smoked for over a hundred years before she died in 1997, at age 122.

For more secrets of the world’s oldest people, check out the infographic below.

Related: The Habits of the World's Smartest People

