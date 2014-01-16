Finance

Habits of the World's Wealthiest People (Infographic)

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

What do Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett have in common, in addition to their fairly sizable net worths? More than you might think.

An infographic developed by social-media marketing company NowSourcing details some of the qualities and traits shared by the rich (we're talking those who earn more than $160,000 a year and have $3.2 million in assets). If you want to take a page out of Bill Gates' playbook, wake up early, exercise, read more (definitely cut back on your reality TV intake) and write a daily to-do list.

For more tips and statistics, including a gender breakdown and where the world's nearly 31.7 million millionaires call home, check out the infographic below.



Habits of the World's Wealthiest People

 

