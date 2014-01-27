Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union

January 27, 2014 2 min read

If you can launch a marshmallow across the State Dining Room, then you can get a VIP ticket to the State of the Union address.

Or, at least, that’s how it worked for Joey Hudy.

Nearly two years ago, Hudy attended the White House Science Fair with his air-pressurized “extreme marshmallow cannon.” President Obama wanted to test the contraption out and his child-like excitement at the successful launch of the marshmallow tickled onlookers. Hudy, who was 14 at the time, gave the President his business card, which said, “Don’t be bored, make something.”

Now 16, Hudy has become Intel’s youngest intern and calls himself a “maker.” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich offered Hudy the job at a Maker Faire, which are family-oriented invention festivals. Hudy, who lives in Anthem, Ariz., with his family, goes to Maker Faires all across the country, and encourages other kids to make and do cool things.

Tomorrow night, Hudy will sit with the First Lady in her box for the State of the Union address, alongside other VIP guests, including Survivors of the Boston Marathon Bombing, a fire chief who helped the community of Moore, Okla., recover from a fatal tornado that ravaged the town, and NBA-star Jason Collins, who earned recognition for being the first male player in major American team sports to come out openly as gay.

