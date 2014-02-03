Marketing

Poll: What Was Your Favorite Super Bowl Commercial?

Image credit: Budweiser/Youtube
Reporter
1 min read

The Seahawks were the clear champions in this year’s Super Bowl. However, the winner of the best commercial is still up for debate.

This year, viewers got plenty of puppies, a hearty dose of patriotism and even a Full House reunion in the Super Bowl ads. Viewers have voted for their favorite ads on Hulu Adzone, with Budweiser’s ‘Puppy Love’ coming out one top.

Do you agree with Hulu Adzone voters that nothing beats horse and puppy friendship? Or, would you rather watch German engineers get their wings in Audi’s commercial? 

Related: Budweiser's Puppies Win the Super Bowl Commercial Game

For the viewers who spent their time getting ever more puppy love by watching the Puppy Bowl and the football fans who want to re-watch their favorites, the commercials are embedded below. 

