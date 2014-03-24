Bricks and Clicks

Birchbox Goes Brick-and-Mortar in NYC

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Digital beauty subscription service Birchbox, which lets users test drive samples of high-end cosmetics for each month before settling on their favorite brands, will soon be able to connect with their customers IRL (in real life).

Co-founders and CEOs Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp told The New York Times that they plan to open up a brick-and-mortar store later this spring in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

The company has organized several pop-up stores in New York in the past, setting up shop in places like Chelsea Market and Story, a retail space that has a revolving door of exhibitions similar to a gallery.   

Related: Google May Open a Retail Store in NYC

The 4,500-square-foot space will house 2,000 products from as many as 250 brands. Customers will also be able to assemble samples to build their own Birchbox -- B.Y.O.B -- for $15. The company's online subscriber base, (800,000 and counting) have monthly boxes sent to their homes for $10.  There will also be touch screens throughout the store so customers can have access to online reviews, and a floor dedicated to how-to beauty tutorials.

While Barna and Beauchamp do not expect the store to be a profit center in the near future  Beauchamp said to the Times, “we like the idea of building a store along with the business.”

Related: How Cherishing Mistakes, Being Clueless and Stress Fests Helped Birchbox's Success 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bricks and Clicks

Birchbox Goes Brick-and-Mortar in NYC

Online Retail

4 Ways Brick-and-Mortar Stores Can Outsell Online Retailers

Marketing

The Secrets of 7 Successful Brands