Microsoft

Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Business owners, rejoice: You can now get Word, Excel and PowerPoint on your iPad.

The apps are free to download from the iTunes App Store, but without an Office 365 subscription, you can only read and present existing docs. To create or edit new projects, you can pay $9.99 for the premium subscription or a new personal plan for $6.99 that is not yet available.

Related: 5 Habits of Productivity App Super Users

Unveiling the news at a press conference in San Francisco today, Microsoft's new CEO  Satya Nadella spoke about mobile, the cloud and how the company aims to "serve our customers better." Nadella, a 22-year Microsoft veteran who previously ran the company's Cloud and Enterprise group, noted, "it's been an amazing five weeks for me…you see things from a fresh set of eyes and perspective and relearn the place in some sense."

Related: Microsoft's Safe Bet: Nadella Named CEO, Gates Appointed Tech Advisor

During Steve Ballmer's tenure as CEO, Microsoft did not opt to adapt Office to run on Apple or Google tablets, and some are wondering whether the jump may be too late, given the proliferation of productivity startups like Evernote and Quip and availability of Apple's iWork apps like Pages and Keynote.

However, with the use of desktop PCs on a decline and the ubiquity of tablets, Microsoft could stand to gain by introducing this suite of programs to even more mobile devices.

Related: Ballmer Reminisces, Advises in First Appearance Since Exiting Microsoft

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft

10 Amazing Moments in Microsoft's History, From Its Founding to Desktop Dominance to Today

Microsoft

Microsoft Drops DOJ Suit After Feds Limit Secret Gag Orders