These Are the Most Engaging Brands on Twitter (Infographic)

This story originally appeared on PR Daily
 Do you want to see how the other side lives? You know, those brands with millions of Twitter followers and more engagement than they know what to do with?

Of course you do.

An infographic by Simply Measured discusses the most engaging brands on Twitter, as well as how those brands use the platform.

But first, let's take a look at the five most followed companies on Twitter:

  • Facebook (13,310,156 followers)
  • MTV (10,284,879 followers)
  • Google (7,798,946 followers)
  • Starbucks (5,527,769 followers)
  • Microsoft (3,853,347 followers)

Fifty-eight percent of the top brands have more than 100,000 followers.

As any social media manager knows, the number of followers you have doesn't mean much if they don't engage with you.

The five most engaging brands on Twitter (in descending order) are:

  • eBay
  • MTV
  • Amazon
  • Starbucks
  • McDonald's

To see what type content does best for these brands and which industries have the most engaged brands, take a look at the graphic:

 

These Are the Most Engaging Brands on Twitter (Infographic)

 

